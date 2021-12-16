Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 event Field Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 event is finally here, and that means there are a bunch of new Field Research tasks to complete with festive-themed encounters on offer as rewards.

To mark the festive celebrations going on around the world, Niantic are once again delivering a special gift to Trainers with a Holidays event featuring new costumes, the return of the Holiday Cup, and a Winter Wonderland mini-event on Christmas Day.

As always, this event also features new Field Research tasks to discover by spinning different Pokestops. Rewards on offer include Pokemon like Stantler and Cubchoo in cute Holiday Costumes, so it’s definitely worth working through them all.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find all of the Field Research tasks you can unlock during the Holidays 2021 event and the rewards you’ll get for completing them.

Contents

Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 Field Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can get during the Holidays 2021 event, as well as the rewards on offer for completing them:

Field Research Task Reward Catch 5 Ice-type Pokemon Spheal (Holiday) Catch 7 different species of Pokemon Alolan Vulpix Win a Level 3 or higher Raid Cryoganal Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms Swinub Open 5 Gifts Cubchoo (Holiday), Pikachu (Holiday), or Stantler (Holiday) Send 3 Gifts to Friends 3 Poke Balls, 3 Razz Berries, or 3 Pinap Berries

You can unlock these Field Research tasks at random by spinning PokeStops during the Holidays event.

If you can’t find any of the Holiday-themed costumed Pokemon in the wild, completing these Field Research tasks might be the best way to get them and complete your collection.

Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 start and end date

The Holidays 2021 event starts on December 16, 2021, and ends on December 31, 2021, so you’ll have a couple of weeks to complete these Field Research tasks and earn all of those encounters.

Advertisement

Read More: All upcoming Spotlight Hours in Pokemon Go

This festive event is actually split into two parts, with the change-over happening on December 23, 2021. You can discover all of the Part 1 features and the Part 2 features in our handy guides.

It’s not just event-exclusive Field Research tasks on offer, as there are loads of bonuses to enjoy, Kyurem will be returning to Raids, and Bergmite will make its debut on December 23, so keep an eye out!