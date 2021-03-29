Pokemon Go Easter 2021 event: Mega Lopunny, Flower Crown Pikachu, Shiny Bunnelby, more - Dexerto

Niantic has revealed Pokemon Go will celebrate Spring with an Easter event in April 2021. The limited-time festivities will include the debut of Mega Lopunny, Shiny Bunnelby, and more.

Pokemon Go is kicking off its April Seasons of Legends with a special Easter-themed event. The celebration will appropriately honor the series’ bunny-inspired Pokemon.

Fans of Gen IV’s Lopunny can finally get their hands on its wildly-anticipated Mega evolution. Here is everything you need to know about the epic Spring festival, including its features and rewards.

Pokemon Go Easter Celebrate Spring event start time & date

Just like Valentine’s Day in February, Pokemon Go continues to give players holiday-themed events in 2021. On April 4 at 10:00 AM, the mobile title will host its own in-game Easter celebration.

The festivities don’t just end there either as Trainers will be able to continue catching special ‘mon and unlocking rewards up until April 8 at 8:00 PM local time.

Niantic is giving players plenty of incentive to participate, from Mega Lopunny and Shiny Diggersby’s debut to a variety of rewards. Below we will break down everything you can expect from the Easter event.

Pokemon Go Easter Celebrate Spring Event features & rewards

Special Flower Crown-wearing Pokemon: Pikachu, Chansey, Blissey (if evolved)

Pikachu, Chansey, Blissey (if evolved) Boosted spawn rates: Exeggcute, Marill, Plusle, Minun, Buneary, Bunnelby, and more

Exeggcute, Marill, Plusle, Minun, Buneary, Bunnelby, and more Spring-themed Collection Challenge

Team Rocket encounters: Boosted appearance of Shadow Exeggcute

Boosted appearance of Shadow Exeggcute 2km Eggs: Exeggcute, Flower Crown Eevee, Flower Crown Pichu, Flower Crown Happiny, Togepi, Azurill, Buneary, Munchlax, Rufflet, Bunnelby

Exeggcute, Flower Crown Eevee, Flower Crown Pichu, Flower Crown Happiny, Togepi, Azurill, Buneary, Munchlax, Rufflet, Bunnelby Mega Lopunny Raids: Other Spring-themed Raids to be announced

Other Spring-themed Raids to be announced Event-exclusive Spring-themed Gift Stickers: Can be found in the store or at PokeStops

Can be found in the store or at PokeStops Event-exclusive Field Research: Encounters with Azumarill, Rufflet, and more

Bonuses

2× Hatch Candy

Lucky Eggs will last for one hour

1/2 Egg hatch distance when you place an Egg in an Incubator during the event

At the time of writing, Niantic has not yet revealed the full Raid schedule for the event, only stating that it would be “Spring-themed” as well.

Pokemon Go’s Easter festivities continues the mobile title’s tradition of hosting fun in-game celebrations to mirror real world holidays.