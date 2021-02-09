Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day 2021 event: date & start time, Latios & Latias raids, Musharna debut, more

Pokemon Go is celebrating Valentine’s Day 2021 with an epic event. The limited-time celebration will debut popular Black & White ‘mon Munna and Musharna, as well as feature Latios & Latias 5-star Raids, and more.

Love is in the air in Pokemon Go, as Niantic has announced a special event celebrating this year’s Valentine’s Day. The hit game will honor the romantic holiday with a whole host of goodies and monster spawns.

The event also marks the first time players can catch Unova ‘mon Munna & Musharna in the mobile title. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming limited time week-long celebration.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event date & start times

The special event will officially kick off on February 14 at 1:00PM (local time), and ends on February 18 at 8:00PM. Although Valentine’s Day technically is only 24 hours, Niantic is giving players an extra four days to unlock everything.

While the romantic holiday isn’t for everyone (single Trainers, we sympathize with you!), the celebration is full of rewards that will entice any player to jump on in. Like previous region celebrations, Go will also be getting a Valentine’s Day Challenge with rewards.

Trainers who evolve a Kirlia during the event will also be able to obtain a Gardevoir or Gallade that will learn the powerful Psychic-type move Synchronoise. The charged attack boasts 80 damage, and only needs 50 energy to pull off.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event rewards

Munna and Musharna debut .

. Boosted Spawn rates: Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Munna, and Feebas.

Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Munna, and Feebas. Evolve Kirlia: Evolution will have Synchronoise move.

Evolution will have Synchronoise move. 5KM Eggs: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat, and Cottonee.

Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat, and Cottonee. Event-exclusive Field Research encounters: Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Spinda with a heart pattern, and Alomomola.

Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Spinda with a heart pattern, and Alomomola. Free Bundle in shop: 3x Remote Pass.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event bonuses

Increased chance to become Lucky Friends with your friends.

Increased chance that Pokemon you trade become Lucky.

Trade range increased to 40KM.

Increased chance of receiving Berries from Gifts.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event Raids

1-star Raids: Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Feebas, Munna, and Espurr.

Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Feebas, Munna, and Espurr. 3-star Raids: Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Gardevoir, Gallade, and Alomomola.

Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Gardevoir, Gallade, and Alomomola. 5-star Raids: Latias and Latios.

Latias and Latios. Mega Raids: Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gyarados, and Mega Ampharos.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event Challenge

Niantic is bringing back the Collection Challenge seen in previous region events. For Valentine’s Day, Trainers will need to catch a total of 12 ‘mon to get the special event badge, as well as the rewards. Thankfully, they will have four days to complete it instead of 24 hours.

Nidoran♀

Nidoran♂

Espeon

Umbreon

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Luvdisc

Latias

Latios

Alomomola

Rewards: 5x Silver Pinap Berry, Lucky Egg, Egg Incubator.

Valentine’s Day can either be the one of the most romantic days of the year or one of the most miserable, depending on your situation. Thankfully Niantic have packed the celebration with things to get excited for – regardless of your relationship status.

The holiday-themed day will be the final event before Go launches the Kanto Tour on February 20. The mobile app will celebrate Pokemon’s 25th anniversary by returning to the Kanto region from Red & Green which debuted in 1996.