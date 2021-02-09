Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day 2021 event: date & start time, Latios & Latias raids, Musharna debut, more

Published: 9/Feb/2021 1:14

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Go Valentines Day promotional wallpaper featuring Musharna.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is celebrating Valentine’s Day 2021 with an epic event. The limited-time celebration will debut popular Black & White ‘mon Munna and Musharna, as well as feature Latios & Latias 5-star Raids, and more.

Love is in the air in Pokemon Go, as Niantic has announced a special event celebrating this year’s Valentine’s Day. The hit game will honor the romantic holiday with a whole host of goodies and monster spawns.

The event also marks the first time players can catch Unova ‘mon Munna & Musharna in the mobile title. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming limited time week-long celebration.

Screenshot of Musharna in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The adorable Unova ‘mon will make its Go debut on Valentine’s Day.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event date & start times

The special event will officially kick off on February 14 at 1:00PM (local time), and ends on February 18 at 8:00PM. Although Valentine’s Day technically is only 24 hours, Niantic is giving players an extra four days to unlock everything.

While the romantic holiday isn’t for everyone (single Trainers, we sympathize with you!), the celebration is full of rewards that will entice any player to jump on in. Like previous region celebrations, Go will also be getting a Valentine’s Day Challenge with rewards.

Trainers who evolve a Kirlia during the event will also be able to obtain a Gardevoir or Gallade that will learn the powerful Psychic-type move Synchronoise. The charged attack boasts 80 damage, and only needs 50 energy to pull off.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event rewards

  • Munna and Musharna debut.
  • Boosted Spawn rates: Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, Munna, and Feebas.
  • Evolve Kirlia: Evolution will have Synchronoise move.
  • 5KM Eggs: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat, and Cottonee.
  • Event-exclusive Field Research encounters: Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Spinda with a heart pattern, and Alomomola.
  • Free Bundle in shop: 3x Remote Pass.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event bonuses

  • Increased chance to become Lucky Friends with your friends.
  • Increased chance that Pokemon you trade become Lucky.
  • Trade range increased to 40KM.
  • Increased chance of receiving Berries from Gifts.
Latios Latias Pokemon Go
Niantic
Popular duo Latios & Latias will be the star of the Valentine Day Raid event.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event Raids

  • 1-star Raids: Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Feebas, Munna, and Espurr.
  • 3-star Raids: Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Gardevoir, Gallade, and Alomomola.
  • 5-star Raids: Latias and Latios.
  • Mega Raids: Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gyarados, and Mega Ampharos.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event Challenge

Niantic is bringing back the Collection Challenge seen in previous region events. For Valentine’s Day, Trainers will need to catch a total of 12 ‘mon to get the special event badge, as well as the rewards. Thankfully, they will have four days to complete it instead of 24 hours.

  • Nidoran♀
  • Nidoran♂
  • Espeon
  • Umbreon
  • Plusle
  • Minun
  • Volbeat
  • Illumise
  • Luvdisc
  • Latias
  • Latios
  • Alomomola

Rewards: 5x Silver Pinap Berry, Lucky Egg, Egg Incubator.

Screenshot of Luvdisc Pokemon Go wallpaper.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon like Luvdisc will be featured in the heart-themed holiday event.

Valentine’s Day can either be the one of the most romantic days of the year or one of the most miserable, depending on your situation. Thankfully Niantic have packed the celebration with things to get excited for – regardless of your relationship status.

The holiday-themed day will be the final event before Go launches the Kanto Tour on February 20. The mobile app will celebrate Pokemon’s 25th anniversary by returning to the Kanto region from Red & Green which debuted in 1996.

Overwatch

Overwatch players want concept art skins as Blizzard reveals early hero designs

Published: 9/Feb/2021 0:15

by Michael Gwilliam
Early concept art for Sombra and Mercy
Blizzard Entertainment

With BlizzCon rapidly approaching, Overwatch has been celebrating 30 years of Blizzard Entertainment by showing off some concept art for heroes – and fans are begging the company to turn them into official skins.

Overwatch heroes go through plenty of design phases before making it to the game itself. There may be no better example of this than with Sombra’s early design, in which she had a completely different name and look.

Thanks to some recently-revealed artwork on Twitter, Overwatch showed how Sombra’s original name was Omniblade – a blue-haired Japanese woman with some spikey leggings and cool shoes.

“Sombra went through a drastic evolution from first concept to in-game hero,” Blizzard said in a tweet that featured some photos. “She was originally called Omniblade, a Japanese woman with a love of street fashion and throwing daggers.”

While the second photo looks more like an alternative look to the first, the third in the set is the closest to the Sombra we have today, albeit without the white hair and cloak.

Nonetheless, fans really want to see any of the three as new hero skins at some point. Popular Sombra streamer Fitzyhere asked, “Original concept skin when?” while quote tweeting the photos.

“I’d love to see this one as like a future Anniversary skin!” a user replied in the comments, referencing the original design.

“Could we get this as a skin tho?” another asked, referencing the design that looks closest to Sombra’s actual look.

Sombra wasn’t the only hero whose early concept art was posted, as the account also showcased some drafts of Mercy ‘s initial design and how she was originally a male character.

“We all know Angela Ziegler as Mercy, but before the creation of the character we know and love, Mercy took the concepted form of both male and female Valkyrie characters,” they explained.

Sombra hacking the system
Blizzard Entertainment
Sombra’s look changed a lot from her original design.

For this design too, many fans asked for it to come to the game in the form of a special skin, potentially for the Anniversary Event.

There’s no telling what Blizzard has in store, but hopefully, these original designs can make it to the actual game at some point. They would surely bring some new life to it, especially with Overwatch 2 not releasing until at least 2022.