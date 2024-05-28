Mega Rayquaza’s thrilling Pokemon Go return has huge PvP ramifications

Mega Rayquaza will once again be joining Pokemon Go, the return of this Legendary Pokemon set to have a major impact on PvP for the game.

While catching them all is the main focus of Pokemon Go, the game also places major importance on PvP, allowing trainers to battle it out against each other and determine who has the best team of them all.

Picking your team in Pokemon Go is largely a personal decision, however, there are certain Pokemon that are universally effective, either thanks to their impressive attack and defense stats, or due to their unique type combination.

When it comes to Pokemon that have the best attack-based stats, Mega Rayquaza is always mentioned in the conversation, sitting at number 2 on Dexerto’s own list as one of the best attack Pokemon in the game.

Mega Rayquaza’s Dragon-type background makes them a standout for PvP combat as more often than not, Dragon/Flying-type moves can rarely be resisted, making them the perfect attacker to have in your team.

Previously, Mega Rayquaza made its debut to Pokemon Go during the 2023 GO Fest event, with the upcoming Shared Skies season, set to begin in August, marking the return of the attack-focused Pokemon which has not appeared in the game since August last year.

Following the confirmation that Mega Rayquaza will once again appear in Pokemon Go, players have been sharing their excitement all across social media.

On Reddit, Pokemon Go trainers have been rejoicing over the “thrilling” news of Mega Rayquaza’s return, particularly highlighting how this is a “game-changer” for PvP.

However, getting your hands on Mega Rayquaza will still require some hard work, however, the exact details of what the game will expect of players to earn Mega Rayquaza is still yet to be confirmed.

As such, be sure to check out Dexerto’s Pokemon Go Shared Skies season guide as we keep it updated with all the latest news and details surrounding the upcoming event.

