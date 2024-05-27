Pokemon Go’s Cyndaquil Community Day Classic tease excites fans

Pokemon Go has just teased the featured ‘mon for the game’s next Community Day Classic event, this time it’s Cyndaquil.

As World of Wonders comes to a close on June 1, Pokemon Go fans have been anxiously waiting for Niantic to begin teasing the next in-game season as well as all the various events.

In a teaser on Twitter/X, Pokemon Go revealed the next Community Day Classic event will feature the popular Fire-type creature Cyndaquil.

The clip shows the second-gen starter hiding behind a rock seconds before it flares its fire-ridden tail for people to see. It also shows the Community Day Classic logo at the end, making it quite clear what the video is teasing.

Users flooded the comments to share their thoughts, and many are excited for the upcoming event.

“Good time to bring this one back with Typhlosion getting Thunder Punch next season. Rare Niantic W,” one user replied.

Another said: “AYY CYNDAQUILL YIPPE YIPPE YIPPEEE.”

“Oh God bless, hunting this thing in SV has been impossible,” a third commented.

As far as when to expect Cyndaquil to star in its very own Community Day Classic, Niantic has not shared a date. However, the team did announce that the first Community Day Classic for the season will be on June 22, 2024.

Niantic also teased that Goomy will be the featured Pokemon for Community Day on June 9, 2024, eliciting even more excitement from players.

Pokemon Go’s next season has been teased quite a bit so far, including with some new details shared during the LA Regional Championships. Called Shared Skies, it will officially begin on Monday, June 3, 2024 at 10 am PDT.

Alongside the new season will be some changes to attacks, including 25 Pokemon that will get access to new moves. Salamence, for example, will get access to the Charged Attack: Fly.