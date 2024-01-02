Pokemon Go Porygon Community Day Classic: Start time, exclusive moves, bonuses

Niantic has officially announced that Porygon will headline Pokemon Go’s January 2024 Community Day Classic. Here’s everything you need to know.

On January 20, 2024, Pokemon Go will feature Porygon as the headliner for the upcoming Community Day Classic event. During this time, Porygon will appear more frequently in the wild for trainers.

Additionally, players will receive a Porygon-Z that knows the Charged Attack: Tri Attack after evolving Porygon2. They will also gain access to several event bonuses, such as triple the XP for evolving Pokemon.

If you’re looking to participate in the upcoming Community Day Classic, keep reading to learn more information.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Porygon Community Day Classic will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Porygon Community Day Classic featured attack

During the event or up to two hours after, those who evolve Porygon2 will receive a Porygon-Z with the Charged Attack: Tri Attack.

Pokemon Go Porygon Community Day Classic bonuses

Players can benefit from the following bonuses during the Porygon Community Day Classic:

Triple XP for catching Pokemon

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) and Lure Modules will last for three hours

A surprise after taking a few snapshots during the event

Pokemon Go Porygon Community Day Classic Special Research

For $1.00 or equivalent in your local currency, trainers will be able to purchase a ticket in exchange for an exclusive Special Research quest. This Special Research does not need to be finished before a certain date.

That’s everything you need to know about the Porygon Community Day Classic. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

