There are plenty of ways to enjoy Pokemon Go, and Niantic is now getting ready to offer even more. After the success of the Global Challenges at Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024, Trainers across the world can enjoy some fun events that introduce new Pokemon and mechanics.

A hot new event has started called Better Together, and Niantic is also introducing the Grow Together paid ticket to help you enjoy these new additions. Straight from Paldea and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the mouse Pokemon Tandemaus is now joining Go, as well as its evolution Maushold.

So, if you want to make the most out of this new event, learn all about the new Pokemon Go Grow Together Premium Timed Research ticket, as well as all the currently available tasks and rewards, with our full guide.

Pokemon Go Grow Together Premium Timed Research tasks and rewards

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Players eager to find out every step of this exciting new Timed Research are in luck – sort of. While details are slowly trickling out, some of the tasks are time-gated, meaning everyone will have to wait a few days to learn what’s next.

But, for now, here is every publically available task and reward for the Pokemon Go Grow Together Premium Timed Research ticket:

Step 1 of 4

Earn 10,000 XP – Feebas Encounter

Explore 20km – 1x Lucky Egg

Visit PokeStops on 5 different days – 3x Rare Candy

Rewards: 10,000 XP, and 1x Lucky Egg

We will add information for all the following steps as they become available, but Niantic has revealed the remaining rewards include:

1x Galarian Farfetch’d encounter

1x Swirlix encounter

1x Tandemaus encounter

1x Lucky Egg

2x Incense

6x Rare Candy

How to participate in the Pokemon Go Grow Together Premium Timed Research

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Trainers who want to take part in the Pokemon Go Grow Together Premium Timed Research must buy a ticket from the Go Shop. It is not available to buy through Poke Coins, instead players must pay $4.99 or equivalent local pricing to unlock this specific ticket with these tasks and rewards.

The Grow Together ticket is available to buy from the Pokemon Go web store until August 1, 2024, at 7:59 PM local time. All tasks must be completed, and rewards claimed, before Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time. This is the end of the Shared Skies season.

Pokemon Go Grow Together Premium Timed Research ticket bonuses

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Any Pokemon Go players who do buy the Grow Together ticket can enjoy the following bonuses until the end of the Shared Skies season:

5x XP awarded for your first PokeStop spin each day

Increased XP in seven-day PokeStop spin steak rewards

That’s just about everything we know concerning the Pokemon Go Grow Together Premium Timed Research ticket, but if you want to know even more about current and upcoming events, check out our guides covering Community Day, the Better Together event, and the current Raid bosses.