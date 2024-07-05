Pokemon Go Wandering Waddles Timed Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go Wandering Waddles Timed Research challenge, as part of Aquatic Paradise, will yield Lucky Eggs, Incense, and several encounters with Ducklett.

The Aquatic Paradise event will start on July 6, 2024, giving Pokemon Go players a chance to get Shiny Ducklett for the first time, plus catch other Water-type Pokemon that fit the aquatic theme.

On top of the increased spawns, Niantic released a limited-time Timed Research challenge that yields several opportunities to catch Ducklett, plus Rare Candy and Lucky Eggs.

Here’s a look at the challenge.

Niantic

Wandering Waddles Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Serebii and the Pokemon Go website, here are the research tasks and rewards for the Wandering Waddles Timed Research challenge in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 1

Use an Incense – Ducklett encounter

Catch 20 Water-type Pokemon – Incense x2

Catch 40 Water-type Pokemon – Ducklett encounter

Earn 5,000 XP – Rare Candy x4

Earn 10,000 XP – Ducklett encounter

Explore one km – Lucky Egg x1

Explore three km – Ducklett encounter

Rewards: Lucky Egg x3, Ducklett encounter, Ducklett Candy x30

As long as one plays enough Pokemon Go to walk three km, this challenge shouldn’t be difficult. And, we should note that many Water-type Pokemon, including Horsea, Staryu, Wingull, and Frillish, among others, will appear more frequently in the wild during the Aquatic Paradise event.

How to access Wandering Waddles Timed Research

To get the Wandering Waddles Timed Research challenge, one must pay $1.99 USD or equivalency in one’s region. Trainers will also be able to purchase tickets for Go friends with at least Great Friend Friendship level.

Also, be mindful that Go players must complete and collect rewards by July 9, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

Be sure to check out what else is going in Pokemon Go, including bonuses for Go Fest New York and the Global event.