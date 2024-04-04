One Galarian Zapdos catch leaves Pokemon Go player devastated but some fans think it’s a “trophy”

One Pokemon Go player has been left devastated after catching their first even Galarian bird, only to discover it’s a Nundo – but some fans are insisting they’ve actually caught a “trophy” Pokemon.

Galarian Birds are notoriously challenging to find and catch in Pokemon Go, with its difficulty being a point of contention for many fans. However, while it can be a challenge, some players argue that it only makes catching one all the more thrilling. That is unless you catch a Nundo, which is what happened to one unfortunate player.

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one user wrote: “First Galarian bird I’ve seen, broke out of the ball three times. Turns out he sucks.” They then shared the appraisal of said Zapdos, revealing it was just a Nundo.

As many may know, a Nundo represents a Pokemon with no stats, making it pretty useless in the grand scheme of battling.

Nevertheless, some players were pretty impressed with the poster’s catch, with one user commenting that the player actually got lucky with their unfortunate pocket monster, revealing that “Nundos are rarer than hundos, that’s a trophy.”

Hundos and their Nundo counterpart are usually relatively rare in the first place, so managing to catch a Nundo Galarian Bird means the odds were very stacked against the players, but also meant they landed an extremely rare addition to their Pokedex.

Other fans were quick to praise the poster’s luck, adding: “I would take this over everything but a hundo all day every day! It must be so rare” while another echoed the sentiment stating how it’s, “Still really sick though, and honestly more of bragging rights to have it, plus getting to use 3 balls on one is pretty much unheard of.”

It just goes to show that sometimes power doesn’t mean rarity, as many fans are always looking to catch God or their own loveable pocket monster.