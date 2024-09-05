“Impossible” Legendary catch generates mad envy among Pokemon Go trainers

Pokemon YouTuber AustinJohnPlays has finally scored an extremely rare Legendary catch, and trainers still hunting for the Galarian Bird are green with envy.

While some Pokemon Go players are hung up on the reveal of Galar’s Starters or the debut of Dynamax mechanics, many are still mourning a missing spot in their Pokedexes.

After over two years, trainers have continued to struggle with finding and capturing the Galarian Legendary Bird trio – and many have written them off as impossible to catch.

However, one lucky YouTuber has scored the ultimate catch. AustinJohnPlays has shared his hard-earned prize in a social media post on X. Caught in an Ultra Ball, not with a Master Ball that guarantees a successful throw, he managed to score an illusive Galarian Articuno.

The YouTuber wrote, “Okay. I actually thought this was impossible in Pokemon Go.” The post includes a look at Galarian Articuno, but not its appraisal stats.

Players in the comments were oozing envy. One replied to the post with, “I still haven’t found a single one.” Another added, “I haven’t seen any of them once.”

Other players have sworn that if they ever manage to bump into Galarian Articuno, they will use Master Balls without hesitation.

Unfortunately, the only way to encounter the Galarian Birds in Pokemon Go is to use the Daily Adventure Incense, which will spawn rare Pokemon for 15 minutes daily while the player is in motion.

Still, many trainers have shared that despite using the Daily Adventure Incense as often as possible, they have never encountered one of the Legendary Birds.

However, if trainers like AustinJohnPlays can find and catch Galarian Articuno, there is hope for all the Pokemon Go players still hunting. Anyone who manages to score one of these impressive catches will likely incite just as much admiration and envy.