Shiny Galarian Birds won’t flee in Pokemon Go but they’re still not easy to catch

Niantic has reportedly confirmed to LeekDuck that the Shiny versions of Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will finally not flee from Pokemon Go encounters. Make no mistake, though; this doesn’t make them easy to catch.

Since their launch in Pokemon Go through the Daily Adventure Incense, catching even just one of the Galarian legendary bird trio has been nearly impossible for many.

So when Niantic revealed the launch of their Shiny variants with the Galarian Expedition event, fans of the game held back their excitement as many were convinced they wouldn’t be able to catch one anyway.

According to LeekDuck, however, Niantic has confirmed that the Shiny Galarian bird trio won’t flee from encounters with trainers – but that doesn’t mean they’ll be easy to catch.

“Niantic has confirmed that although the catch isn’t guaranteed, the Shiny Galarian Birds will not flee from encounters. They will debut during the Galarian Expedition event on October 4 and will continue to be available after the event,” they said in a post on X.

While the Legendary Trio won’t flee from trainers, they’re still not going to be super easy to catch. Due to the catch rate not being guaranteed, the amount of Poke Balls a trainer will need to use to catch these birds will vary heavily.

One encounter might take 100 Poke Balls to secure the catch, while the next may only take five or six. If someone is playing the game a lot, they may not have a large stock of balls available for the encounter.

And, if you don’t have enough balls to catch the Galarian birds during the encounter, you might miss out on the chance to catch it.

The event goes live on October 4, 2024, and the Galarian Legendary Birds aren’t the only sought-after Shiny versions that we’ll see debut in the game. The Gen 8 legendary, Zamazenta, will finally see its Shiny added just days after its brother, Zacian, is added during the Legendary Heroes event on September 26.

