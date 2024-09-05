Pokemon Go’s “ridiculous” Dreepy spawn rate infuriates players

Pokemon Go players are fuming over the rarity of Dreepy following the ‘mon’s addition in the Max Out season.

Dreepy is among the new wave of Galar Pokemon in the mobile game. This reptilian Dragon/Ghost-type can be caught one of two ways, either by finding it in the wild or hatching it from a 10km Egg.

To the chagrin of players, though, the chances of encountering Dreepy in the wild seem to be incredibly slim.

Article continues after ad

It’s proven so rare that some Trainers have already reached their wit’s end. One user expressed their frustrations on Reddit with a meme that pokes fun at how often they’ve been finding Wooloo and Skwovet instead.

“Is anyone else ONLY spawning Wooloo and Skwovet? Like 60% of all my spawns are those two. It’s getting tiring,” the Redditor wrote.

A similar meme on the Pokemon Go subreddit encapsulates another Trainer’s irritation at being unable to find a Dreepy. “Seriously, where is it?” the user wrote in a caption.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Several people in both threads said they’ve also yet to encounter the creature. One such reply reads, “Literally been searching for actual hours, walking around high spawn areas, incense and all, no damn Dreepy… Found a shiny Marill before a regular Dreepy.”

They weren’t the only player to claim they walked around for hours with absolutely no luck.

Others revealed that they’ve either caught or hatched Dreepy. “I found one just chilling on a main path and hatched two,” said a Redditor.

Article continues after ad

Yet, even some of the lucky Trainers are not pleased with their finds, with one person saying the three they found were “all sh**.”

“I’ve found a few and they’ve all been bad,” reads another comment.

Given the nature of the game, it’s hardly a surprise that some Pokemon Go players are having more luck than others when it comes to bringing a Dreepy home.