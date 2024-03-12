Pokemon Go player ‘finds god’ with level 1 Nundo Bidoof

A Pokemon Go player has blessed their fellow trainers by sharing their impressively mediocre catch: a Bidoof with exceptionally bad stats.

No Pokemon is quite as cute, beloved, and memeable as Bidoof.

Introduced in Gen 4, the Plump Mouse Pokemon has developed a cult following, with fans loving its goofy design and underwhelming stats. The Pokemon Company even got in on the fun, holding “Bidoof Day” in 2021 and celebrating with a Pokemon Go event, Rickroll parody, and even a short film.

Now, a Pokemon Go player has shared the gift of what may be the one true Bidoof to rule all Bidoof.

Pokemon Go players declare zero star Bidoof a god

Reddit user Arragan shared their impressively mediocre catch to the PokemonGo subreddit saying, “I have found it! The pokemon god, one and only.”

The Bidoof in question has just CP 10 and absolutely no IVs, making it a “nundo” – which are actually rarer than hundos, or Pokemon with perfect IVs.

This little guy, unsurprisingly, has fans singing their praises.

“Between the heavens and earth he alone is the honored one,” said one commenter, referencing Buddhist text (and possibly the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen).

Another shared the famous Wayne’s World gif of Mike Myers and Dana Carvey’s characters bowing while saying, “We’re not worthy.”

Other players have claimed to catch god when finding Shiny or hundo Bidoof. But considering what Bidoof is and the cult following that loves how average the little guy is, it’s hard to argue that this zero-star level 1 Bidoof doesn’t match the overall spirit of the Pokemon.