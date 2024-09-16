Pokemon Go player has the most impressive Kanto Pokedex you’ve ever seen

With just over eight years of Pokemon Go in the bag, there are plenty of wild player achievements, including some crazy Shiny Pokemon catches and impressive collections.

Well, one player has put together a collection that others are calling “insanely impressive” thanks to the huge amount of effort needed to put it all together.

As shown in a Reddit post, the Pokemon Go player Razlaw has a complete the Kanto collection, but each and every one of the original 150 is Shiny, Lucky, and a Best Buddy.

Talking about how impressive the achievement is, one comment says, “I have been slowly working on a lucky dex, and I can’t imagine doing it in shiny AND best buddying them all.” Razlaw replied saying that the process has been a “long road” but that it gets much easier when you know, “how to get buddies excited.”

Others threw praise at the achievement, with one person saying it was, “by far the most impressive accomplishment I’ve come across” while another added, “This is probably the greatest Pokemon Go achievement, unbelievable work.”

But, plenty of Pokemon Go players were also impressed with the dedication needed to name every one of those Pokemon. As one comment points out, “This is impressive af, but tbh I have equally as much respect for your absolutely unhinged names as I do for the accomplishment itself.”

Again, Razlaw replied to the comment, revealing that the names were party “inspired by who traded them to me” as well as name puns or just anything the Trainer was “watching or doing” at any particular time.

While some were clearly in awe, one person joked about the achievement, saying, “Totally not impressive, needs shiny gender differences and shiny form differences and shiny costume variants tsk tsk tsk get back to work!!”

It seems there isn’t anything else on the cards for Razlaw – for now – as they revealed that a friend said they should do Johto next. To which they replied, “No thanks.”

If you want to start your own impressive collection, be sure to check out our guide to all upcoming Pokemon Go events, as well as the best recurring events such as Community Day and Spotlight Hour.