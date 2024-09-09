Pokemon Go trainer’s ultra rare Mew Hundo catch is leaving everyone jealous

Pokemon Go trainers are overcome with jealousy after one player shared how they managed to catch an ultra-rare Hundo Mew.

While the goal in Pokemon Go is to catch’em all, some are much harder to get your hands on than others.

The likes of the Legendary Galarian birds are some of the rarest wild encounters in the game. However, Mystical Pokemon are even harder to get your hands on, as they only appear after completing a particular research task and cannot be encountered in the wild at all.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, most Mythicals cannot be traded between players, meaning the only way to have one is by putting in the work and, of course, getting extremely lucky.

Enter Mew, one of the oldest mythical Pokemon in the franchise, made its debut in 1996 and is known as the last Pokemon as part of the very first generation.

Since then, Mew has been a popular figure in the franchise and was also one of the main features of Pokemon: The First Movie.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One Pokemon Go trainer shared a screenshot of their new Hundo Mew on Reddit, captioning the post, “No way, I finally got one, and it’s a Hundo!”

Fellow PoGo players quickly congratulated the Hundo Mew owners, pointing out how “lucky” the trainer is to have found one and how “jealous” they are.

“Screw you was my first thought but I’m suppressing that one. Congrats, I guess,” wrote one Reddit user.

Another added, “Congrats. That’s amazing luck… I hope you continue your streak!”

Article continues after ad

Players are only given one shot to catch Mew after completing the A Mythical Discovery research task; thus, acquiring one with maxed-out stats will always be a cause for celebration amongst the community.

The exact odds of getting a Hundo Mew in Pokemon Go aren’t known, but they are certainly very, very rare. After all, catching any Hundo is a difficult task, so doing so with one of the rarest Pokemon in the game is no easy feat.

Article continues after ad