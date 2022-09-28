New Pokemon Wiglett revealed for Scarlet & Violet

Andrew is a Game Writer for Dexerto and he covers everything including News, Guides, and Reviews, and plays a huge variety of different games. His previous writing credits include KeenGamer and Twinfinite and these roles are bolstered by a Creative Writing degree. You can contact him via [email protected] , as well as on Twitter and LinkedIn. and When not writing about the latest news, guides, reviews, and original content, he's very busy playing every game in existence and adding to his 13,000+ PlayStation Trophies and 169 Platinums. You can contact him at [email protected]

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex just had the curtain pulled back a bit more after footage of Wiglett emerged — a new wiggly, worm-like creature.

Any new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet news is always welcome, whether it’s details on the game’s battle features or a closer look at the larger-than-life Titan Pokemon in Paldea.

The latest information is certainly rather juicy as The Pokemon Company has built hype for the upcoming Scarlet and Violet iterations of the series by revealing a brand new, bizarre-looking, Pokemon called Wiglett.

Long-time fans of the franchise will already get a sense of familiarity with its name, and a closer inspection of its design make its origins very clear.

Serebii has shown off some limited, first-ever footage of our new critter.

In the 3-minute video, Wiglett is described as a “so-called Diglett” and as the camera zooms in on the unusual-looking creature, you quickly realize that its name and design resemble one of the Gen 1 icons – Diglett.

Wiglett is described as an “evolved form of Diglett” and is clearly identifiable with its white coloring and mesmerically wavy body movements.

The video goes on to say that this new Paldean-based Pokemon has unique properties that differentiate it completely from Diglett — of which we can see that it’s comfortable being near water, something Diglett is not.

Not too much else is shown off regarding Wiglett and we didn’t get a chance to see how it performs in battle and how desirable it might be.

Nevertheless, this is another cool inside look at Pokemon Scarlet & Violet ahead of the game’s release date, and Wiglett is just one of the many new forms that we’ll get to see, battle, and capture in the latest generation of Pokemon games.