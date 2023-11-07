Pokemon TCG fans convinced new card is “trolling” people with Wiglett art

Reddit users are in hysterics after seeing Pokemon TCG artist Tomokazu Komiya’s Wiglett from the Paradox Rift expansion.

Wiglett, the water-type Eel Pokemon with the ‘gooey’ ability, was modelled after the garden eel. Despite Wiglett’s clear, unambiguous, not at all phallic shape, the Pokemon has been getting a lot of stick since its recent release for looking… inappropriate.

One innocent reddit user, Pizza_TrapDaddy, claims that they found this card in their ‘mom’s drawer’ and they were left asking themselves “what it means”. Another Redditor, GoomyIsGodTier, was on the edge of their seat after getting lucky and finding both reverses in their ETB, describing the sensation of pulling a Wiglett as leaving them ‘quivering’.

Why does this suggestive Pokemon card have fans asking if TPC is “trolling” everyone?

Wiglett looks ecologically and anatomically related to Diglett, his landlocked coevolution from the Red, Blue, Yellow generation who has also suffered a lot of digs in the past. When will the gags over inappropriate Pokemon end? Even the Wiglett plushies weren’t safe from the abuse.

bb_LemonSquid quipped on the toy controversy, “What’s wrong with the Wiglett plush? He looks just like him. Y’all have dirty minds.”.

Despite the controversies surrounding Wiglett and its unintentional suggestive appearance, it’s a reminder that Pokémon’s diverse and imaginative world can sometimes lead to humorous interpretations, sparking conversations and debates among its fans.

