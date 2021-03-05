22 years after the original, New Pokemon Snap is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about pre-purchasing, including pre-order bonuses, and more.

Snap fans have been requesting a follow-up to the 1999 Nintendo 64 title for many years, so naturally, players are on the edges of their seats waiting for the highly-anticipated sequel to finally arrive.

In April, New Pokemon Snap is transporting players to the Lental region where they must help Professor Mirror research the mysterious Illumina phenomenon by traveling through various locations and taking photographs.

Where to pre-order New Pokemon Snap

As with most video game releases, New Snap will be available to purchase both digitally and physically. The digital version will take up around 6.8 GB of space according to Nintendo, so if you’re interested in buying the digital version, ensure you have enough space.

New Pokemon Snap digital pre-orders:

US

UK

New Pokemon Snap physical pre-orders:

US

UK

New Pokemon Snap pre-order bonuses

Currently, only select retailers in the USA are offering a pre-order bonus with New Pokemon Snap. We will update this list if/as more are revealed closer to the release date.

GameStop – a double-sided poster featuring the box art on one side and an illustration of Pikachu holding a Fluffruit on the other.

– a double-sided poster featuring the box art on one side and an illustration of Pikachu holding a Fluffruit on the other. Target – a magnetic photo frame.

New Pokemon Snap is releasing on April 30, 2021, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. For everything we know about the game including features, confirmed monsters, and more, check out our hub here.

