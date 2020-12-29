Logo
Mizkif’s Twitch chat beats chaotic ‘Twitch Plays Pokemon’ in incredible time

Published: 29/Dec/2020 13:52

by Daniel Megarry
Mizkif wins Twitch Plays Pokemon
Nintendo / Mizkif

Mizkif

A Twitch Plays Pokemon livestream hosted by popular streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo has been beaten after 12 days and 5 hours.

Twitch Plays Pokemon has become a popular activity on Twitch thanks to its interactive elements, allowing livestream viewers to decide what happens during a game of Pokemon by spamming commands into chat.

As you can imagine, the potential for chaos is high, with sometimes hundreds of people attempting to decide where a trainer should travel or what moves they should use to win (or lose) a battle.

Pokemon FireRed Twitch

Popular streamer Mizkif hosted his own Twitch Plays Pokemon recently, inviting viewers to take part in a game of Pokemon Fire Red with a number of specific challenges such as completing the game’s seventh gym within 24 hours.

There were plenty of obstacles and mishaps along the way, but Mizkif’s Twitch viewers finally completed the game on December 28, 2020, taking a total of 12 days and 5 hours to achieve the impressive feat.

Mizkif took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement with a message to his followers, writing: “YOU DID IT. TWITCH PLAYS POKEMON BEATEN IN 12 DAYS 5 HOURS. CONGRATULATIONS!!”

He also shared a clip of the moment the player became the new League Champion after taking down Rival Green at the Indigo Plateau. The final battle was won after viewers chose to use Tauros’ Strength on the opponent’s Blastoise.

The game of Fire Red was completed with a powerful team of Pokemon that consisted of Haunter, Hitmonlee, Exeggutor, Doduo, Tauros, and Arcanine, who Mizkif referred to as the “heroes” of the stream.

Mizkif’s viewers beat the game faster than the original Twitch Plays Pokemon FireRed in April 2014, where it took 15 days and 2 hours to finish the game.

Given the chaotic nature of the challenge, the fact that the game was completed at all seems like a miracle, proving that when gamers come together they can achieve (almost) anything.

The journey wasn’t without its mishaps though. During the Twitch Plays Pokemon stream on December 22, things went horribly wrong when viewers voted to release Mizkif’s high-level Charizard into the wild while he was away.

GTA

Simple GTA Online vehicle exploits make Cayo Perico heist setup a breeze

Published: 29/Dec/2020 13:51

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online Cayo perico el rubio character
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

A simple GTA Online trick allows you to bring Pegasus vehicles into the Cayo Perico heist setup missions, letting you get around the new island pretty quickly. 

After months of waiting, Rockstar Games finally released their newest heist in a brand-new location – The Cayo Perico Heist. 

The heist revolves around a cartel member known as El Rubio as you’re tasked with infiltrating the island of Cayo Perico, stealing some goods, and getting out alive – either by yourself or in tandem with some other players.

Given that it’s the most lucrative of all the GTA Online heists, players have been flocking to the new job in search of riches, with some finding neat tricks to find secret weapons, racking up more cash, and do things without being suspected by the armored guards. 

GTA Online Cayo Perico
Rockstar Games
GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist introduced a brand new island for players to explore.

How to get Pegasus vehicles on Cayo Perico

Another one of these clever tricks comes in the form of using vehicles from Pegasus to scout out the island. That’s right, you can use any vehicle that requires you to speak to Pegasus about in the heist.

It just has to be able to float on water, so the Dodo plane is the best bet – or a boat. Though, there are guards in the water that will finish you off, and you can’t use the weapons – so don’t get any ideas about using the new Kurtz gunboat. 

Alls you have to do then, is collect the vehicle, fly on the very bottom of the right-hand side of the map, leave it in the water and then kill yourself. Once you then go to Cayo Perico, the vehicle should be waiting for you on the coast. 

Additionally, you can also use your Kosatka submarine to tick off certain disruption prep missions.

That includes the attack helicopters one where, if you have guided missiles unlocked in your sub, you can use them to take out the choppers instead of doing it another way and then dying over and over. 

While these tips and tricks are pretty harmless, Rockstar could shut them down at any time with a quick patch – especially if players find ways to manipulate the heist even further. 

So, we’ll have to keep an eye out for any hotfixes or full-blown patches that might be released in the future.