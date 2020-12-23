 Mizkif's Twitch Plays Pokemon stream goes hilariously wrong while he's away - Dexerto
Pokemon

Mizkif’s Twitch Plays Pokemon stream goes hilariously wrong while he’s away

Published: 23/Dec/2020 1:39

by Tanner Pierce




During popular streamer Mizkif’s Twitch Plays Pokemon livestream on December 22, his game went hilariously wrong when the chat trolled him and released his high-level Charizard, after an overwelming majority of the viewers decided to do it.

Twitch Plays Pokemon is nothing new and, in theory, quite simple; livestream viwers get to decide different actions in a game of Pokemon by inputting commands into chat, which in turn controls what happens on screen.

It’s absolutely hilarious due to the amount of people inputting commands at the same time, especially when there are more people watching the stream and participating.

Popular streamer Mizkif has been holding his own TPP livestream for a while now, with the most recent goal of beating the game’s 7th gym in 24 hours.

During the stream, one moment happened during that Mizkif probably wasn’t anticipating, and it’s certainly unfortunate, to say the least.


In the middle of the livestream, the chat voted to release his level 62 Charizard into the wild. For those that don’t play Pokemon, releasing essentially means that they got rid of the Pokemon and considering it was a high level…it’s clear that it was a huge loss.

As one can see from the actual stream itself, 102 people voted to select “a” which officially released the Pokemon back into the wild. While the troll itself is hilarious in-and-of-itself, it might be traced back to another high-profile Twitch streamer.

On December 20, Twitch streamer Nmplol tasked his audience with releasing Mizkif’s Charizard within 24 hours and, in exchange, he would gift 500 subs.

Obviously, while that did happen, it didn’t happen within the 24 hour timeframe and once the Charizard was released, Nmlol was quick to point out that it didn’t happen quick enough on his Twitter.

Regardless of the reasoning, the end result was the same: a level 62 Charizard is gone and it’s all the chat’s fault, at the end of the day.

Call of Duty

Why the DMR is the most broken gun in Warzone right now

Published: 23/Dec/2020 0:34 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 0:36

by Albert Petrosyan


Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Following Black Ops Cold War’s integration with Warzone at the start of Season 1, there’s been a lot of discussions as to what’s the best weapon to use right now in the battle royale. There’s one that has certainly stood out from the rest: the DMR 14 tactical rifle.

When it comes to hit-or-miss weapons in Warzone, semi-automatics have been largely the latter since the game’s release, but that’s changed drastically now with the emergence of the DMR 14 as most players’ go-to option.

Added as part of the brand new ‘Tactical Rifles’ category, it provides the highly valuable combination of low recoil, reliable accuracy, substantial damage, and decent range – all of which are qualities that most Warzone players look for when building their loadouts.

It’s ironic that in a class that features the AUG and M16 – two guns that have been categorized as “overpowered” by the player-base – it’s the DMR that’s emerged as the most lethal option, which is why everyone seems to be using it along with an SMG like the MAC-10 or MP5 in Verdansk.

DMR 14 in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

The DMR 14 has so far proven to be unstoppable in Warzone.

Let’s take a look at a couple of examples that show the rifle dominating gunfights without offering any chance of rebuttal – in some cases, doing so with just a single clip.

Popular competitive Warzone player ‘AverageJoeWo’ demonstrated the DMR’s potential with a relentless squad wipe right outside Airport, prompting a disbelieving yet apropos reaction from the streamer.

Like a hot knife through butter, the Tactical Rifle mowed down the opponents with a single 30-round clip, leading to a wave of outcry from players asking Treyarch and Raven Software to nerf the gun as soon as possible.

Then there’s Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow; yes, he’s a former Call of Duty World Champion and a top-tier Warzone player, but no one should be able to do this with any weapon, no matter how good at the game you may be.

As you can see, the Warzone content creation community hasn’t missed the opportunity to milk the DMR for what it’s worth, which has contributed to its ever-growing usage rate in the battle royale.

YouTubers and streamers continue to post videos and clips of the weapon tearing apart the opposition on Verdansk, and while the art of click-baiting is at its highest peak yet, with this gun, many of these seemingly outlandish claims like “one-shot loadout” and “unfair” are actually appropriate.


YouTube is full of crazy DMR 14 loadouts for players to use in Warzone.

Best DMR 14 loadout in Warzone

The saying “if you can’t beat em’, join em'” certainly applies where this weapon is concerned; while it remains in the conditions that it’s in, it’s better to use the DMR rather than fall victim to it over and over again by sweaty players who love squeezing the juice out of every meta.

After careful analysis, we’ve put together what we feel is the most dominant combination of attachments for it – these should let you wreak havoc whether on Verdansk or Rebirth Island:

  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Barrel: 20.8 Task Force
  • Ammunition: Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag

There’s almost no doubt that the DMR will eventually get nerfed in Warzone, likely sooner rather than later, but then again, the R9-0 “Fire Shotgun” didn’t get tweaked for months, so you never know with the developers.

Until then, put together this loadout and see how much greener the grass is on the other side.