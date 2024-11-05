Kick has recordbreaking month with several new viewership records

The Kick streaming platform has enjoyed an astronomical bump in viewership with several streamers breaking their own viewership records in October 2024.

Billing itself as the “most rewarding gaming and live streaming platform,” Kick was established in October 2022 before officially launching in January 2023.

Of course, the platform’s budding rivalry with Twitch has contributed to its early successes. This especially holds true given that several Twitch streamers made the switch over to Kick.

While Kick has slowly proven it’s worth its rivalry to Twitch, it’s now got the stats to prove it, as October 2024 proved to be a record-breaking month in several ways.

Kick breaks viewership record by 33%

In October, the average number of viewers on Kick surpassed 360.7K – a 33% increase from September, according to Streamcharts.

This new record comes only a few months since the latest record, when the site had an average of 271K viewers in July 2024.

Streamcharts

In terms of what people were watching, “Just chatting” streams were the most popular, with over 58.98 million hours watched in October – an increase of 25% compared to September. The IRL section took second place, growing by 114% and surpassing Slots & Casino in total hours watched.

Streamers break their own records in busy month

The most active streamer in the IRL category was N3on, whose channel generated over 18.4 million HW thanks to a massive 24-hour marathon.

The Minecraft category also saw a big growth with streams in this section accumulating 21.5 million HW — up more than 770% from the previous month. This mainly came from streams by WestCol and Spreen during the major Dedsafio event

Streamcharts

In terms of streamers, n3on and WestCol were the two most popular streamers, logging 21.1 million and 20.6 million Hours Watched, respectively — three times more than any other streamers on the platform.

Third overall was Streen, who only started streaming on Kick at the end of September 2024, but already climbed into the top three most popular streamers with over 6.78 total hours viewed. He even broke his own record with over 248.6K peak viewers.

After a brief break, sxb made his return to the top 10 most popular streamers on Kick. Even though he barely streamed in September, he came back in October with regular GTA V broadcasts, easily surpassing 4 million hours watched.

As for female streamers, a new leader has emerged in the women’s rankings. By the end of October, the most-watched female streamer on Kick was GirlOfNox from Argentina. Her channel generated 1.55 million Hours Watched over the month, nearly doubling the results of Amouranth.

To learn more about Livestream records, check out our guides on Livestream viewership records on Twitch, Kick & YouTube and who the current biggest streamers are.