Mizkif thanks fans for protecting him from harassment during TwitchCon meet & greet

Mizkif used X to thank his fans for protecting him during an impromptu meet-and-greet at TwitchCon after a streamer came to harass him.

TwitchCon San Diego took place from September 20 to September 22, and streamers from all over the world took to the convention center to hang out.

The event didn’t end without incident, however, as IRL streamers from Kick went around the convention harassing the likes of xQc, nmplol, and Extra Emily.

YouTube: Mizkif

OTK co-founder and Twitch star Mizkif shared his own incident in a post on X explaining that he almost called off an impromptu meet-and-greet after he noticed a streamer coming to harass him.

Article continues after ad

“Outside twitchcon I was doing an impromptu meet and greet. A line began to form as people saw I was outside. As I was outside, a streamer came to me to harass me and our community,” he said before explaining that he felt “powerless” in the situation and nearly called off the meet-and-greet.

Article continues after ad

But then, viewers began to protect the Twitch star from the harassment by holding up their bags and backpacks to block their view.

Article continues after ad

“I was going to call the meet and greet off, but while I’m there in line, I noticed a few viewers began to form a wall around me. Letting me continue my meet and greet. Holding their bags and backpacks in the air stopping the person from harassing me and my viewers,” he said.

“Even the line didn’t stop, people continued through despite the chaos and took pictures and shared stories like nothing was happening. I was able to finish the line as the wall continued to grow for people to meet me.”

Article continues after ad

Mizkif went on to thank his community for sticking with him “despite my flaws” and for continuing to watch him.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts about the situation, with many just hyping up the community as a whole.

Article continues after ad

While Miz’s incident ended in a wholesome interaction from fans, a Kick streamer’s interaction with another creator outside the venue resulted in the police being called.

Kick streamer Shoovy filed a police report after another creator from the Stake-owned platform pushed him into a moving train outside of the San Diego Convention Center.