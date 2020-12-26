Mizkif stuns maids with incredible $10,000 Christmas gifts

Twitch streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo has stunned fans with his generosity after giving his maids an incredible Christmas gift – $10,000 in cash.

Mizkif has earned himself a reputation as one of the most generous characters on the streaming platform, regularly engaging in incredibly benevolent gestures.

Last Christmas, Mizkif bought two young girls their Barbie Dream House after spotting them in Walmart. It was part of his ‘Toys for Kids’ campaign, which smashed its $3,000 target incredibly quickly, going on to raise over $5,000.

This year, following on from the rough 2020 many of us have endured, he decided to say thank you to his maids in a unique and truly special way.

In a Christmas Eve YouTube video, he revealed that he gifted his maids $10,000, to say thank you for their hard work across the year and wish them a very happy Christmas.

It’s one of the most heart-warming videos you could imagine watching, he explained that he wanted to give something back to those who “clean up after him, and work around the clock for him”.

“There’s people out there that can use this money more than me,” he said. “And I felt to myself like I am not giving back enough.”

In a follow up tweet, the 25-year-old thanked his fans, saying: “Thank you guys for everything, you’re the reason why I can do this”.

He also shared a text message he received from his maids, which reads: “I cannot stop thinking about you and your generosity. I’m still in shock and it feels unreal. I do not have the words or enough hugs to express how thankful I am to you… You have always been so kind and appreciative of the work that we do.”

I gave my maids $10,000 this Christmas and they sent me this text Thank you guys for everything, you're the reason why I can do this pic.twitter.com/RtD1b2QIfY — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) December 25, 2020

Many were touched by the incredible kindness on display in Mizkif’s video, as he once again reiterated his standing as one of the nicest guys on Twitch.