Mizkif stuns maids with incredible $10,000 Christmas gifts

Published: 26/Dec/2020 9:48

by Joe Craven
Mizkif next to $10,000 gift
YouTube: Mizkif

Twitch streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo has stunned fans with his generosity after giving his maids an incredible Christmas gift – $10,000 in cash. 

Mizkif has earned himself a reputation as one of the most generous characters on the streaming platform, regularly engaging in incredibly benevolent gestures.

Last Christmas, Mizkif bought two young girls their Barbie Dream House after spotting them in Walmart. It was part of his ‘Toys for Kids’ campaign, which smashed its $3,000 target incredibly quickly, going on to raise over $5,000.

This year, following on from the rough 2020 many of us have endured, he decided to say thank you to his maids in a unique and truly special way.

Mizkif live
YT: Mizkif
Mizkif has developed a reputation as one of the most benevolent figures on the streaming platform.

In a Christmas Eve YouTube video, he revealed that he gifted his maids $10,000, to say thank you for their hard work across the year and wish them a very happy Christmas.

It’s one of the most heart-warming videos you could imagine watching, he explained that he wanted to give something back to those who “clean up after him, and work around the clock for him”.

“There’s people out there that can use this money more than me,” he said. “And I felt to myself like I am not giving back enough.”

In a follow up tweet, the 25-year-old thanked his fans, saying: “Thank you guys for everything, you’re the reason why I can do this”.

He also shared a text message he received from his maids, which reads: “I cannot stop thinking about you and your generosity. I’m still in shock and it feels unreal. I do not have the words or enough hugs to express how thankful I am to you… You have always been so kind and appreciative of the work that we do.”

Many were touched by the incredible kindness on display in Mizkif’s video, as he once again reiterated his standing as one of the nicest guys on Twitch.

Shroud reveals his “dream” job after he finishes Twitch streaming career 

Published: 26/Dec/2020 5:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud dream job game studio
Shroud

Shroud’s fans hope he will stream for many years to come, but if he ever decides to call it quits, he’s repeatedly said that his dream is to invest in a game studio and help develop a triple-A title.

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek’s passion for video games is second to none. It’s probably why he streams everything from Apex Legends, Escape from Tarkov, and Valorant, to World of Warcraft and Cyberpunk 2077. The list goes on and on.

Hopefully, he streams for many years to come, and that’s exactly what he plans on doing. However, he has put some thought into other dreams and ambitions, and one of them is to invest in a game studio and oversee the development of a game.

Shroud dream job game studio
Shroud
It’s not the first time Shroud confessed that his dream is to invest in a game studio.

“If I was worth hundreds of millions of dollars… I would invest a large chunk of money into a game studio,” he said. “That’s like a dream of mine. Even having no or very low amounts of knowledge on the whole thing, I think it’d be a really fun thing to learn and do.”

“When it comes to being a part of something bigger, that’s what I want to be a part of,” he added. “That’s my bigger thing that I want to be a part of someday.” It’s something Shroud’s fans would love to see as well.

One fan asked him why he doesn’t band together with other streamers to develop a game, and he explained that it’s easier said than done. “You would need way more than that,” he said. “It’s possible, but the streamers couldn’t fund it. They wouldn’t have enough money. They would need outside help.”

“The more ambitious the project, the more expensive it is,” he added. “You’re looking at hundreds of millions of dollars. Unless you want to make something kind of cheap and shitty… [and] chances are they wouldn’t want to [do that].”

The relevant part of the video starts at 3:26.

Unfortunately, Shroud probably won’t take the first step towards his dream and invest in a game studio anytime soon.

He’s still too busy streaming most days day and creating content for his fans, which is fair enough.

Still, it’s exciting to know that it could happen down the track, especially if he ever decides to stop streaming. But hopefully, that never happens, and he ends up doing both.