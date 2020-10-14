 Logan Paul goes to hospital after Pokemon joke ends in disaster - Dexerto
Logan Paul goes to hospital after Pokemon joke ends in disaster

Published: 14/Oct/2020 1:03

by Brent Koepp
logan paul holding pokemon cards
YouTube: Logan Paul

Logan Paul Pokemon TCG

Popular YouTuber Logan Paul had to go to the emergency room after a Pokemon Trading Card video went sideways and left him injured. The 25-year old’s Nintendo joke left him in stitches – literally.

Logan Paul has been making waves in the Pokemon TCG community after purchasing a base set booster box for $216k. The star opened it during a YouTube livestream where he pulled a 1st Edition shadowless Charizard worth $85k.

However, the 25-year old’s love of the Nintendo property left him injured on October 13 after he made a video about the rarest card, Pikachu Illustrator. The influencer’s prank about the rare collectible sent him to the hospital.

logan paul holding a pokemon card
Instagram: @loganpaul
The YouTuber held the most rarest Pokemon card, except it was fake.

Logan Paul’s Pokemon card stunt backfires

The YouTuber injured himself on October 13 when he made a Pokemon video on Instagram. The creator had a fake a version of the Pikachu Illustrator card, which has the record for the highest value after selling for over $243k at auction.

According to the star, he was given the fake item by someone for free. Paul then filmed a joke video where he pretended to rage out after discovering it to be fake. Unfortunately, he prank left him with a severe laceration that needed stitches after he punched out a window.

“Found out my $2M Pikachu Illustrator card was fake, got angry & punched a window (it was supposed to be a joke), ended up nearly bleeding out and got 9 stitches. I’ve officially bled for Pokémon. help me,” the 25-year old tweeted out alongside a gruesome photo.

Fans of the influencer recorded the Instagram story which shows him punching the window with a towel wrapped around his fist. In the original joke, Paul claimed to have paid $150k for the card before realizing that it was a sticker.

(Warning, this video isn’t for the squeamish!)

Fortunately, Logan was able to get medical help quickly, and didn’t sustain permanent injury. While the joke backfired spectacularly, at least he didn’t actually pay $150k for the fake Pikachu card.

Despite usually being known for his YouTube content, the star has made a huge splash in the Pokemon card community in 2020, putting a major spotlight on the Nintendo hobby.

