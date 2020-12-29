Pokemon Go players will have a chance to get their hands on a Shiny Wynaut in the game’s 2021 New Year’s Eve celebration event.

Shiny hunting is a popular past-time for Pokemon fans. The rare creatures offer the ultimate bragging rights for trainers, as they come with different appearances and are some of the hardest Pokemon to get in the game.

Niantic have announced that players will have an increased chance at laying claim to a Shiny Wynaut in the wild during the game’s 2021 New Year’s Eve celebration event, which is sure to be popular with fans of the psychic-type Pokemon.

How to hatch a Shiny Wynaut in Pokemon Go

If you’re looking to get your hands on a Shiny Wynaut you’ll need to stock up on 2km Eggs, which can be found at random at PokeStops. Once you’ve got as many as you can carry, you’ll need to walk around until they hatch.

2km Eggs are common, and usually contain Pokemon species like Zubat or Fletchling, but during the NYE event, Wynaut will be hatching from them, and there’s a chance you’ll hatch a Shiny Wynaut.

The process is very simple, but it may take you some time. Here’s what you need to do:

Stock up on 2km Eggs, which appear at random at Pokestops. Walk around until the 2km Eggs hatch. Repeat until you get a Shiny Wynaut.

Fortunately, the game will be offering 1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the NYE event, meaning you won’t need to walk as far to hatch your 2km Eggs.

When will Shiny Wynaut be in 2km eggs?

As the name suggests, the New Year’s Eve event starts on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10 PM local time and runs until Monday, January 4, 2020, at 10 PM local time.

This means you’ll have four days to hatch as many 2km Eggs as you can in your quest to bag yourself a Shiny Wynaut. Good luck, trainers!

As well as getting the chance to own a Shiny Wynaut, the NYE 2021 event will bring a number of exciting features including Slowpoke wearing 2020 glasses, Pikachu wearing a New Year’s hat, and new items for your avatar to wear.

