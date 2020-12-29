Logo
Pokemon

How to get a Shiny Wynaut in Pokemon Go

Published: 29/Dec/2020 10:41

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Shiny Wynaut
Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players will have a chance to get their hands on a Shiny Wynaut in the game’s 2021 New Year’s Eve celebration event.

Shiny hunting is a popular past-time for Pokemon fans. The rare creatures offer the ultimate bragging rights for trainers, as they come with different appearances and are some of the hardest Pokemon to get in the game.

Niantic have announced that players will have an increased chance at laying claim to a Shiny Wynaut in the wild during the game’s 2021 New Year’s Eve celebration event, which is sure to be popular with fans of the psychic-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Go 2021 NYE event
Niantic
Pokemon Go will bring in 2021 with a New Year’s Eve event

How to hatch a Shiny Wynaut in Pokemon Go

If you’re looking to get your hands on a Shiny Wynaut you’ll need to stock up on 2km Eggs, which can be found at random at PokeStops. Once you’ve got as many as you can carry, you’ll need to walk around until they hatch.

2km Eggs are common, and usually contain Pokemon species like Zubat or Fletchling, but during the NYE event, Wynaut will be hatching from them, and there’s a chance you’ll hatch a Shiny Wynaut.

The process is very simple, but it may take you some time. Here’s what you need to do:

  1. Stock up on 2km Eggs, which appear at random at Pokestops.
  2. Walk around until the 2km Eggs hatch.
  3. Repeat until you get a Shiny Wynaut.

Fortunately, the game will be offering 1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the NYE event, meaning you won’t need to walk as far to hatch your 2km Eggs.

@PokemonGoApp

When will Shiny Wynaut be in 2km eggs?

As the name suggests, the New Year’s Eve event starts on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10 PM local time and runs until Monday, January 4, 2020, at 10 PM local time.

This means you’ll have four days to hatch as many 2km Eggs as you can in your quest to bag yourself a Shiny Wynaut. Good luck, trainers!

As well as getting the chance to own a Shiny Wynaut, the NYE 2021 event will bring a number of exciting features including Slowpoke wearing 2020 glasses, Pikachu wearing a New Year’s hat, and new items for your avatar to wear.

If you’re already looking ahead to 2021, you’ll want to check out our January Community Day guide which will see Machop become the star of the show for one day only.

Apex Legends

Watch new Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands for Pathfinder: Fight Night

Published: 29/Dec/2020 9:31

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder Stories from the Outlands thumbnail
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Ahead of the next Apex Legends Collection Event, Fight Night, fans can look forward to a new entry in the Stories from the Outlands series. Fight Night reveals more about Pathfinder’s backstory ahead of the upcoming event.

Stories from the Outlands is Apex Legends official video series, which dives into the lore and history of the game’s unique characters. The latest was all about Horizon, before she was added as the newest Legend in Season 7.

Next up though, it’s all about a character that has been there since day one: Pathfinder. We already know that he’ll be the focus of the upcoming Fight Night event, getting his own Town Takeover, but we’re also getting some lore too.

On December 23, Apex Legends’ official website updated with a new blog post, detailing an upcoming Stories from the Outlands: Fight Night. The video wasn’t available to view yet, but the description and thumbnail were all there.

Pathfinder wearing new hat in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The preview for Pathfinder’s Stories from the Outlands.

Pathfinder’s Stories from the Outlands

Respawn has confirmed the latest Stories from the Outlands will be live at 8AM PT / 11AM ET / 4PM GMT on Tuesday, December 29.

This episode should give us a new look at the history of everyone’s favorite MRVN. It may also tie in with the lore book which is being released in February, as Pathfinder searches for his creator.

You can watch the episode below when it’s live.

The description of the episode reads: “Not everyone makes it twelve rounds. Watch the latest installment of the Stories from the Outlands – “Fight Night”.

Clearly, this ties into the Town Takeover which is coming in the Fight Night event – teasers for this are already visible on the Olympus map in-game.

Pathfinder Town Takeover in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Teasers for Pathfinder’s Town Takeover have appeared on Olympus.

After the Stories from the Outlands episode premiers, it should be about a week until the Fight Night Collection event starts, likely on Tuesday, January 5.

It’s been a bad week generally for leaks coming from Respawn’s official channels, after the trailer for the event itself was also found on Twitter early.