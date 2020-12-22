Logo
Pokemon Go January Community Day: release date, Machop, rewards, more

Published: 22/Dec/2020 6:18 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 6:20

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon Go January Community Day Machop
Niantic

Niantic dropped all the details about Pokemon Go’s January Community Day, and it revolves around Machop, the classic fighting-type Pokemon introduced back in Generation 1. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go’s Community Days have been a blast in 2020. It peaked in December when trainers could catch countless rare Pokemon, get their hands on some exclusive moves, and even catch a Shiny Celebi.

Even though they’ve wrapped things up for the year, Niantic is kicking off Pokemon Go’s 2021 season with a chop! Machop lost the chance to feature in 2020’s February Community Day, but the sturdy little fighter never gave up, and it will headline in January.

Pokemon Go January Community Event Features

The January Community Event is all about Machop. It’s not the rarest Pokemon, and it was already available in a shiny form.

However, it’s still a popular choice among trainers. Plus, the event has some cool features to look forward to. Here’s a list of them all.

  • Machop will appear more frequently in the wild. You’ll also have a better chance to catch a shiny one.
  • If you evolve Machoke into Machamp during the event or up to two hours afterward, it is guaranteed to learn the move Payback.
  • A hidden surprise will unravel itself if you take a few snapshots during the event.
  • Pokemon Go trainers can buy a one-off special Machop Community Day Box for 1,280 PokeCoins. It includes an Elite Charged TM, four Incense, four Star Pieces, and 30 Ultra Balls.
  • Trainers can also buy the Machop Community Day Special Research story for $1 USD. It’s called ‘Straight to the Top, Machop!’

If that wasn’t enough, the Pokemon Go January Community event also includes some bonuses. Specifically, trainers will receive three lots of Catch Stardust, and Incense will be activated for three hours during the event.

Pokemon Go January Community Event Start Date

The event starts on January 16 and runs from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time.

It’s less than a month away from now, which gives you plenty of time to prepare.

It’s not the biggest Pokemon Go Community Day by any stretch of the imagination. However, it’s still exciting, and there will be plenty of others to follow in 2021.

Fortnite reportedly set to copy popular Minecraft feature in Season 5

Published: 22/Dec/2020 5:41

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Season 5 NPC Leaked Minecraft
Epic Games / Microsoft

Fortnite’s NPCs introduced in Season 5 have been a blast, and they might be getting even better after a leaker hinted at some upcoming NPC features similar to those available from villagers in Minecraft.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 introduced plenty of new content, from new skins and map changes to different crossovers. However, the addition of NPCs has been one of the most impressive changes.

As it stands, NPCs are tied into an elaborate quest system where players can earn Gold Bars and trade them in for weapon unlocks and upgrades. They can even use them to hire NPCs to become their bodyguards.

It’s not a perfect system, and it needs a bit of work, but it seems like Epic Games is already on the case. There’s plenty of tweaks and changes still to come.

And, according to a popular leaker, they’ll be adding some extra NPC services similar to those available from villagers in Minecraft.

HypeX, who is known for leaking many bits and pieces throughout the years, dropped the hints on Twitter. He mentioned two new features; the NPCs will be able to buy loot from players, and they’ll be able to call down Supply Drops for 600 Gold.

“We might get more NPC services where they buy loot from you or spawn 1 supply drop for 600 gold!” he said. It’s similar to how players can sell their items to villagers in Minecraft and receive emeralds in return. 

The idea of selling unwanted items like Legendary Pistols in exchange for Gold Bars is fantastic. It means Fortnite players have more ways to raise their funds and even get into the habit of hunting and selling rare items.

The ability to call down a Supply Drop would be handy, too, especially in dire situations. 600 Gold Bars is a pretty steep price, but the loot could pull you out of a pinch. Plus, if you’re able to sell items, you’ll get them back in no time.

Unfortunately, there’s no definitive proof that these features are coming anytime soon. However, HypeX is almost always on the ball, and if he says it could happen, then it’s certainly a possibility.