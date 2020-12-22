Pokemon Go January Community Day: release date, Machop, rewards, more

Niantic dropped all the details about Pokemon Go’s January Community Day, and it revolves around Machop, the classic fighting-type Pokemon introduced back in Generation 1. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go’s Community Days have been a blast in 2020. It peaked in December when trainers could catch countless rare Pokemon, get their hands on some exclusive moves, and even catch a Shiny Celebi.

Even though they’ve wrapped things up for the year, Niantic is kicking off Pokemon Go’s 2021 season with a chop! Machop lost the chance to feature in 2020’s February Community Day, but the sturdy little fighter never gave up, and it will headline in January.

Pokemon Go January Community Event Features

The January Community Event is all about Machop. It’s not the rarest Pokemon, and it was already available in a shiny form.

However, it’s still a popular choice among trainers. Plus, the event has some cool features to look forward to. Here’s a list of them all.

Machop will appear more frequently in the wild. You’ll also have a better chance to catch a shiny one.

If you evolve Machoke into Machamp during the event or up to two hours afterward, it is guaranteed to learn the move Payback.

A hidden surprise will unravel itself if you take a few snapshots during the event.

Pokemon Go trainers can buy a one-off special Machop Community Day Box for 1,280 PokeCoins. It includes an Elite Charged TM, four Incense, four Star Pieces, and 30 Ultra Balls.

Trainers can also buy the Machop Community Day Special Research story for $1 USD. It’s called ‘Straight to the Top, Machop!’

If that wasn’t enough, the Pokemon Go January Community event also includes some bonuses. Specifically, trainers will receive three lots of Catch Stardust, and Incense will be activated for three hours during the event.

Pokemon Go January Community Event Start Date

The event starts on January 16 and runs from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time.

It’s less than a month away from now, which gives you plenty of time to prepare.

It’s not the biggest Pokemon Go Community Day by any stretch of the imagination. However, it’s still exciting, and there will be plenty of others to follow in 2021.