Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield player reveals “incredible” first shiny hunt

Published: 17/Dec/2020 14:44

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Sword Shield Shiny Dratini
The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield players have expressed their surprise after one fan got some “incredible luck” while shiny hunting for the first time.

Shiny hunting is a popular pastime for Pokemon fans, as they’re the ultimate bragging rights; they come in alternate colors which makes them perfect for showing off a player’s skill and dedication to the game.

They’re not easy to find, and some fans will put in hundreds of hours hunting down the extremely rare Shiny variations of their favorite Pokemon. But one player was lucky enough to find one after just a few encounters.

Sword Shield Starter Shiny
Pokemon Company
Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble in their Shiny forms.

Pokemon fan has lucky encounter with Shiny Dratini

In a thread on the Pokemon Sword & Shield subreddit, user MellowRed shared a video of their encounter with a Shiny Dratini, explaining in the title: “Decided to shiny hunt for the first time… Found after only 16 encounters!”

Dratini is a Dragon-type Pokemon that evolves into Dragonair and Dragonite, and was introduced way back in Gen 1. The Shiny version comes with a baby pink hue instead of its traditional pale blue exterior.

The post on Reddit has over 5,000 upvotes and plenty of comments of congratulation from players impressed that they were able to find a shiny so soon into their hunt, pointing out their “incredible luck” in the game.

“That’s so great, I’ve been hunting that pink noodle down for an eternity now,” wrote one player. Another complained, “And here I am shiny hunting a single mon for 40+ hours.”

A third wrote: “Beginner’s luck has never been so real. But that’s so exciting! Congrats!”

Decided to shiny hunt for the first time… Found after only 16 encounters! from PokemonSwordAndShield

 

Some Reddit users pointed out in the thread that Shiny hunting will only get more difficult from this point on, with one player joking: “This is how it starts… the slip into insanity only quickens from here.”

Another warned: “Don’t let this first hunt taint your view of how ‘easy’ shiny hunting is. It can be f***ing brutal.”

Not everyone is so lucky when it comes to catching Shiny Pokemon. In November, a fan’s Joy-Con drift left their attempt in shambles, and in December, a player’s Shiny Legendary encounter ended in tragedy.

For the latest Pokemon Sword & Shield news, leaks and guides make sure to check out our dedicated Pokemon hub.

Pokemon

Pokemon fan goes viral for accidentally naming baby after Sword & Shield

Published: 16/Dec/2020 20:51 Updated: 16/Dec/2020 20:54

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Ash Ketchum next to baby brother in Pokemon Journeys anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player went viral online after accidentally naming their baby nephew after a Legendary ‘mon. The fan had the community in stitches after sharing their ridiculous mistake.

For Pokemon’s eighth generation, players were whisked away to the Galar regio, which was largely inspired by popular locations in the UK. The 2019 release has been a major hit for Game Freak.

A fan playing the Nintendo Switch title was floored when they accidentally named their nephew after a monster in the game. Even funnier is that the family doesn’t know that the baby is named after a Nintendo character.

Screenshot of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu shocked in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Pokemon fan was shocked when their family took the joke seriously and named the baby after a ‘mon.

Pokemon fan gets nephew named after Sword & Shield

The story went viral on December 15 after being posted on the r/TIFU subreddit (Today I F**ked Up). Pokemon fan ‘Bladehuraska‘ explained that they were playing Sword & Shield around the time their sister was having a baby.

However, when the family was deciding on a name for the child, the player suggested a joke name from the RPG. “I had JUST caught Zacian with a quick ball. I jokingly suggested, “Hey Zacian is a kool name. It means sword in Japanese.” My mother and family loved it so it’s now official,” they said.

While most of the family are not aware where the name comes from, the user confessed that they plan on telling them: “Now we are getting some pokemon related gifts for the baby for christmas to reveal the truth and make it a funny joke.”

TIFU by accidentally naming my nephew after a pokemon. from tifu

The story blew up on the social media forum as fans of the Nintendo series reacted to the mishap. One user saw a bright side to the situation and wrote, “It’s not like the baby got the name Pikachu.” Another said, “If she didn’t Google the name before giving it to their kid, it is definitely her f/u.” One fan even hilariously joked, “Missed opportunity to name him Rayquaza.”

Pokemon fans react to Sword & Shield baby name story.
Reddit
The story went down well with fans.

The Sword & Shield player got sympathy from most users as it was an honest joke not meant to be taken seriously. Many also pointed out that at least the name wasn’t “Squirtle” or “Zapdos.”

Despite only releasing a year ago, the Gen 8 RPG is already on track to becoming the second-highest selling game in the franchise. Proof that Pokemon has never been more popular as it is today.