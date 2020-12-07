Logo
Pokemon players reveal most “unfair” ways they’ve won battles

Published: 7/Dec/2020 20:02

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of battles in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Following a debate as to whether Pokemon villains should be able to fight unfairly in battles, fans have hilariously revealed ways in which they’ve won by having an advantage over foes.

Pokemon battles have almost always stuck to the same format since the game’s release way back in 1996: pick a monster, use a move or an item, and try and knock the opponent’s ‘mon out first.

It’s not always that straightforward though, and the rules have been bent before, especially on the player’s side. Members of the Pokemon community have revealed examples of this happening in their own games, and it’s hilarious.

Screenshot of Team Rocket from the Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Not everybody plays fair in Pokemon.

Pokemon players reveal how they’ve won fights “unfairly”

On December 6, Reddit user ‘TheLego27’ went viral on the r/Pokemon subreddit after they shared an example of how they’d cheesed a battle in the 2004 released title Emerald. 

“For me, i was in the Battle Factory in Emerald, and i had only one Pokemon left, a Swampert,” they started off. “There was a Gengar that i couldn’t hit, because i had Rest, Curse, Earthquake, and Counter on Swampert. i KO’d it with a Curse boosted Struggle.”

After explaining the absurd way they managed to scrape a victory in the Gen III RPG, the player then asked fellow fans if they had similar experiences. The post kicked off a discussion where Trainers opened up about the most ridiculous ways they had won battles.

what is the most unfair way that you’ve won a battle? from pokemon

“Battling Cynthia in Gen IV, I had a Vespiquen with Destiny Bond. Her heavy hitters were no match when I would just revive and repeat,” one person replied. “This was at release, and I started with Gen I. I’ve never fought her legitimately, even to this day. So I fully admit I’m a scrub.”

“If I’m being completely objective here, every battle I’ve done against a gym leader or elite four member where I came with like fifty potions and revives has been pretty unfair,” another fan wrote.

“This is why I no longer allow myself to use healing items in battle. I’d rather have to retry a fight once or twice than just use infinite moneys to make myself nigh unkillable,” someone said in reply to the previous commenter.

Pokemon players share their unfair victories.
Reddit
Fans shared their stories.

Players have always had an advantage of sorts over NPC enemies. As another user appropriately said in the replies: “You can’t become champion of the elite four without spamming full restores!”

Pokemon fans have a lot to be excited for in 2021 as it’s the series’ 25th anniversary. While nothing’s been revealed yet, who knows, maybe there will be a new game for players to battle in.

Unreleased Fortnite Exotic weapons list leaks with Western Shotgun

Published: 7/Dec/2020 18:37

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Now that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is in the hands of players around the world, dataminers and leakers are finding a number of different unreleased weapons in the game files.

Fortnite Season 5 is finally here. The new hunter-themed season has added features to the game, new sections of the map, vaulted/unvaulted multiple weapons, and even weapons. Overall, the Season’s been received relatively well by the community.

Of course, however, the initial update is not all that Epic has planned. Thanks to some leaks, we now know some of the weapons that might come to the game over time, and although not all of them will be added, it’s still an interesting insight into the Epic’s developing process.

The news comes the way of Fortnite leaker FortTroy over on Twitter. According to him, code strings have been found relating to a number of different weapons, including new SMGs, Assault Rifles, and even a new launcher and sniper. Surprisingly, there a lot of weapons referenced in-game right now that haven’t been released.

Some of the names listed above are pretty hilarious, but they don’t give much of a hint as to what they could do. The only exception to this is the Dragon’s Breath Sniper. Season 5 introduced a Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, so if there’s a sniper variant of that in the works, that would certainly be interesting.

In addition, FortTroy also pointed out another a string for another weapon found in-game called “Shotgun_Western_Athena”. The leaker speculates that this is one of the weapons seen in the Battle Pass trailer for the game, which was held by the character Mancake, although this has not been confirmed.

Again, it’s worth reminding folks that some or all of these weapons could have been scrapped and will never see the light of day. That being said, you never know with these types of leaks.

Here’s hoping that we learn more about these weapons in the future and that players are able to get their hands on some of them. Keep it locked to Dexerto to find out more info when it becomes available.