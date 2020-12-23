Logo
Pokemon Go New Year’s Eve 2021 event: Date & time, Slowpoke, costumes

Published: 23/Dec/2020 10:39

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go 2021 NYE event
Niantic

Pokemon Go is rounding out 2020 with a New Year’s Eve celebration event featuring some special outfits for Slowpoke, Eevee, and Pikachu.

After a tumultuous year, many people are looking forward to the end of 2020. Whatever your plans for December 31, Niantic are making sure there’s something to celebrate with a New Year’s Eve event for trainers to enjoy.

The star of the show during this special event is Slowpoke. Late to the party as always, the lazy Pokemon will appear wearing 2020 glasses — but if you evolve it into a Slowbro, it’ll catch up with the times and wear 2021 glasses instead!

Slowpoke Pokemon Go
Niantic
Slowpoke will be the focus of the New Year's Eve event in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go NYE event features

A number of familiar Pokemon wearing party hats will be appearing during the event, including Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu, Raticate, Wobbuffet, Wurmple, and Eevee.

There will also be New Year’s Eve-themed avatar items available in the game’s shop. You can see the full list of features below:

  • Certain species of Pokemon will be wearing festive costumes to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
  • Slowpoke wearing 2020 glasses will appear in a number of ways: in the wild, in raids, hatching from 2km Eggs, and after you complete Field Research tasks.
  • If you evolve Slowpoke wearing 2020 glasses, you’ll get a Slowbro wearing 2021 glasses.
  • Wynaut will hatch from 2km Eggs, and if you’re lucky, you might even find a Shiny Wynaut.
  • Raticate, Wobbuffet and Wurmple wearing party hats will appear in one-star raids. They’ll also be joined by Klink and Espurr.
  • Eevee wearing a party hat will be available as a Field Research reward encounter.
  • New avatar items, the 2021 glasses and the New Year’s Party Hat, will be available in the in-app shop from Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 1 PM PST.
  • Finally, boxes will contain different items than usual during the event.

If that wasn’t enough, the Pokemon Go New Year’s Eve event also includes some bonuses. Specifically, trainers will receive two lots of Hatch Candy and Hatch Stardust, and 1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event.

Slowpoke Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Slowpoke will wear 2020 glasses, but its evolution Slowbro will wear 2021 glasses.

How to get Pikachu wearing a New Year’s hat

As well as Pokemon wearing standard party hats, there will be appearances from Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu wearing extra-special New Year’s hats during the event.

Here’s how to get your hands on them:

  • If you want a Pichu wearing a New Year’s hat, they’ll be hatching from 2km Eggs.
  • Pikachu wearing a New Year’s hat can be found in the wild and after completing Field Research tasks, or by evolving Pichu wearing a New Year’s hat.
  • Finally, if you want a Raichu wearing a New Year’s hat, the only way to get one will be to evolve a Pikachu wearing a New Year’s hat.

Pokemon Go NYE event start date and time

As the name suggests, the New Year’s Eve event starts on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10 PM local time and runs until Monday, January 4, 2020, at 10 PM local time.

This means you’ll have four days to complete the challenges and unlock the special costume variants of Slowpoke, Pikachu, Eevee, and the rest of the featured Pokemon during this event.

If you’re already looking ahead to 2021, you’ll want to check out our January Community Day guide which will see Machop become the star of the show for one day only.

Valorant

How to use the Marshal: Valorant weapon guide

Published: 23/Dec/2020 10:30 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 10:32

by Andy Williams
How to use Valorant's Marshall
Riot Games / Dexerto

Valorant’s Marshal offers great bang for your buck, but what’s the secret to running riot with it in the server? We delve into everything you need to know about the Sniper.

Valorant is complete with weapons from various classifications, to support an array of playstyles. With 17 different guns to choose from in six different categories, what dictates which weapon you should buy?

In this guide, we’ll cover the Marshal — detailing exactly why this weapon is a steal if you can’t afford its bigger brother, the Operator.

What is the Marshal?

The Marshal is one of two Snipers in Valorant. While the Operator is loud and proud, the Marshal offers a more nimble approach in exchange for damage output.

Given that you’ll be scoped in the majority of the time that you’re using this weapon, movement speed is important. With that said, the Marshal offers you far more agility compared to the Operator. Let’s delve a little deeper into what makes this weapon so special.

Marshal’s damage stats

Just like the Operator, there is no drop-off distance in damage output with the Marshal. Hitting your opponent in the head at point-blank range will dish out the same damage as hitting them from the other side of the map.

Although, unlike its bigger brother, the Marshal will struggle against enemies with Shields. Given that it only dishes out enough damage for a one-shot kill if you hit the enemy in the head (202), you’ll have to be extremely accurate if you’re looking to put this weapon to good use.

While you’ll still be able to dish out a lot of damage if you’re tagging the enemy in the torso (101), it won’t be enough to send them to the sidelines if they’re equipped with Light or Heavy Shields. Bear this in mind when making the investment.

Marshal’s hip-fire & movement accuracy

Unlike the Operator, the Marshal is much more accurate when firing from the hip. While you’ll want to use the weapon’s scope in almost every scenario that the Marshal is in your hands, it’s handy to know that bullets will fire straight out of the barrel if you get caught off-guard — providing you’re standing still.

If you’re not standing still, however, you’ll suffer from the Marshal’s movement inaccuracy. While this carries across to almost every gun in the game, it is especially apparent with Snipers.

It’s worth noting that right at the beginning of the clip, you’ll notice a red dot appear in the center of your scope. This signals that you’re standing still and won’t suffer from any movement inaccuracy. Strafing with the weapon scoped in and intermittently coming to a standstill will get you used to the timing of when to fire a shot with this weapon.

When to buy the Marshal

Given that the Marshal is only 1,100 Creds, you will be able to afford the Sniper in every round bar the opening round of the half. With that said, it’s not the price that dictates when you’ll want to buy this weapon.

Unless you’re confident in landing headshots the vast majority of the time, the Sniper’s damage output is what will decide when you invest in the Marshal.

If you anticipate that your opposition won’t be investing in Shields, then the Marshal is a solid buy. Likewise if you know the enemy squad is buying Shields, you might want to opt for something that can pack more of a punch.

Best Agent to use the Marshal

Given that you’re much more agile with the Marshal, you’ll want to capitalize on this by choosing an Agent that will support this. A Duelist will equip you with the utility that will allow you to peek certain corners and get into areas other Agents simply can’t while minimizing the risk.

There’s one Agent that’s demonstrated she can already do that with the Operator, and it’s Jett. If you don’t have the 5,000 Creds to pull the trigger on the Operator, you can opt for the cheaper Marshal, especially on a second-round buy, and do the same thing.

Reyna’s Leer is also perfect for swinging out into the open. Casting the eye through a nearby wall will offer your protection while blinding your enemy — meaning that you can swoop in for an easy kill. Given that the Marshal is relatively inexpensive, you’ll have the additional Creds to spend on two Leers (which will set you back 400 Creds).

Marshal tactics

While typically players will be tempted to sit back and be patient with the Marshal, that is most definitely not the best way to get the most out of this Sniper.

Adopting a more aggressive playstyle while ensuring you stay tight to corners and anticipate your enemy’s position at headshot height, will allow you to get the most out of the scope. With no Dual-Zoom functionality, you’ll want to be getting a little closer to the action to be the best marksman possible.

Also, if you miss your headshot, it doesn’t matter. Even just landing a body shot can leave your opponents wounded, making it easy for your allies — or yourself — to clean up. This makes it a decent second-round or half-buy purchase if you fancy your aim, and want the scope to take long-range fights a Sheriff may struggle at.