Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket & pull rates

Joe Pring
Pokemon TCG Pocket landed on iOS and Android devices on October 30, 2024, providing an all-new chase to pull rare cards.

Unlike Pokemon TCG Live, which focuses almost exclusively on replicating the official ruleset of the physical game, Pocket is more about collecting and showcasing your pack pulls, from commons up to extremely scarce Gold Crown Cards.

But just how hard to get are TCG Pocket’s chase cards and which packs do they come from? We’ve put together a list of the game’s rarest Genetic Apex cards, compiling pull rates for the aforementioned trio of Gold Crown cards, as well as less-rare Three and Two-Star Rarities.

This list doesn’t include any card from rarities that have a pull rate (in overall rarity) higher than 1%. For example, a specific card, such as One-Star Squirtle, has a pull rate of 0.321%, but each pack has a 2.5% chance of containing any One-Star rarity card.

So, with those prerequisites in mind, here are the rarest cards currently available in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Gold Crown Card Pull Rates

The chance of any Gold Crown card being inside a Genetic Apex pack is 0.040%. All three represent the pinnacle chase cards from Genetic Apex and can be found in any of the three Charizard, Mewtwo, and Pikachu packs.

CardSet NumberPull Rate (Standard Pack)Pull Rate (Rare Pack)
pokemon tcg pocket charizard ex gold crown
Charizard EX		A1 2840.013% (Any Genetic Apex Pack)0.053%
pokemon tcg pocket pikachu ex gold crown
Pikachu EX		A1 2850.013% (Any Genetic Apex Pack)0.053%
pokemon tcg pocket mewtwo ex gold crown
Mewtwo EX		A1 2860.013% (Any Genetic Apex Pack)0.053%

Three-Star Rarity Pull Rates

Same as the above, Genetic Apex only contains a trio of Three-Star cards, all obtainable exclusively from their respective pack arts (Pikachu EX is only obtainable from Pikachu packs, for example).

CardSet NumberPull Rate (Standard Pack)Pull Rate (Rare Pack)
pokemon tcg pocket charizard three-star
Charizard EX		A1 2800.222% (Charizard Pack only)0.888%
pokemon tcg pocket pikachu ex
Pikachu EX		A1 2810.222% (Pikachu Pack only)0.888%
pokemon tcg pocket mewtwo three-star
Mewtwo EX		A1 2820.222% (Mewtwo Pack only)0.888%

Two-Star Rarity Pull Rates

More common than the above categories, these still aren’t easy to pull, with each pack having a 0.500% chance of containing any Two-Star card, including Full Art Trainer cards as well as two different arts of specific Pokemon.

CardSet NumberPull Rate (Standard Pack)Pull Rate (Rare Pack)
pokemon tcg pocket venusaur ex
Venusaur EX		A1 2510.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket exeggutor
Exeggutor EX		A1 2520.055% (Charizard Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket charizard
Charizard EX		A1 2530.055% (Charizard Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket arcanine
Arcanine EX		A1 2540.055% (Pikachu Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket moltres
Moltres EX		A1 2550.055% (Charizard Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket blastoise
Blastoise EX		A1 2560.055% (Pikachu Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket starmie
Starmie EX		A1 2570.055% (Charizard Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket articuno
Articuno EX		A1 2580.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket pikachu
Pikachu EX		A1 2590.055% (Pikachu Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket zapdos
Zapdos EX		A1 2600.055% (Pikachu Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket gengar
Gengar EX		A1 2610.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket mewtwo
Mewtwo EX		A1 2620.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket machamp
Machamp EX		A1 2630.055% (Charizard Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket marowak
Marowak EX		A1 2640.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket wigglytuff
Wigglytuff EX		A1 2650.055% (Pikachu Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket erika
Erika		A1 2660.055% (Charizard Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket misty
Misty		A1 2670.055% (Pikachu Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket blaine
Blaine		A1 2680.055% (Charizard Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket koga
Koga		A1 2690.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket giovanni
Giovanni		A1 2700.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket brock
Brock		A1 2710.055% (Pikachu Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket sabrina
Sabrina		A1 2720.055% (Charizard Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket lt surge
Lt. Surge		A1 2730.055% (Pikachu Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket moltres
Moltres EX		A1 2740.055% (Charizard Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket articuno
Articuno EX		A1 2750.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket zapdos
Zapdos EX		A1 2760.055% (Pikachu Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket gengar
Gengar EX		A1 2770.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket machamp
Machamp EX		A1 2780.055% (Charizard Pack only)0.222%
pokemon tcg pocket wigglytuff
Wigglytuff EX		A1 2790.055% (Pikachu Pack only)0.222%

That covers all of the rarest cards currently available in Pokemon TCG Pocket packs, however, it’s worth noting that some special cards, such as Mew, can only be obtained via alternative means. For more information on how to obtain the Mythical Pokemon, check out our guide.

We’ll be sure to update this list with all the latest rare cards as and when new sets are released but in the meantime, read how TCG Pocket is already giving Pokemon Go a run for its money.

