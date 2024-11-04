Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket & pull rates
Pokemon TCG Pocket landed on iOS and Android devices on October 30, 2024, providing an all-new chase to pull rare cards.
Unlike Pokemon TCG Live, which focuses almost exclusively on replicating the official ruleset of the physical game, Pocket is more about collecting and showcasing your pack pulls, from commons up to extremely scarce Gold Crown Cards.
But just how hard to get are TCG Pocket’s chase cards and which packs do they come from? We’ve put together a list of the game’s rarest Genetic Apex cards, compiling pull rates for the aforementioned trio of Gold Crown cards, as well as less-rare Three and Two-Star Rarities.
This list doesn’t include any card from rarities that have a pull rate (in overall rarity) higher than 1%. For example, a specific card, such as One-Star Squirtle, has a pull rate of 0.321%, but each pack has a 2.5% chance of containing any One-Star rarity card.
So, with those prerequisites in mind, here are the rarest cards currently available in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Gold Crown Card Pull Rates
The chance of any Gold Crown card being inside a Genetic Apex pack is 0.040%. All three represent the pinnacle chase cards from Genetic Apex and can be found in any of the three Charizard, Mewtwo, and Pikachu packs.
|Card
|Set Number
|Pull Rate (Standard Pack)
|Pull Rate (Rare Pack)
Charizard EX
|A1 284
|0.013% (Any Genetic Apex Pack)
|0.053%
Pikachu EX
|A1 285
|0.013% (Any Genetic Apex Pack)
|0.053%
Mewtwo EX
|A1 286
|0.013% (Any Genetic Apex Pack)
|0.053%
Three-Star Rarity Pull Rates
Same as the above, Genetic Apex only contains a trio of Three-Star cards, all obtainable exclusively from their respective pack arts (Pikachu EX is only obtainable from Pikachu packs, for example).
|Card
|Set Number
|Pull Rate (Standard Pack)
|Pull Rate (Rare Pack)
Charizard EX
|A1 280
|0.222% (Charizard Pack only)
|0.888%
Pikachu EX
|A1 281
|0.222% (Pikachu Pack only)
|0.888%
Mewtwo EX
|A1 282
|0.222% (Mewtwo Pack only)
|0.888%
Two-Star Rarity Pull Rates
More common than the above categories, these still aren’t easy to pull, with each pack having a 0.500% chance of containing any Two-Star card, including Full Art Trainer cards as well as two different arts of specific Pokemon.
|Card
|Set Number
|Pull Rate (Standard Pack)
|Pull Rate (Rare Pack)
Venusaur EX
|A1 251
|0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)
|0.222%
Exeggutor EX
|A1 252
|0.055% (Charizard Pack only)
|0.222%
Charizard EX
|A1 253
|0.055% (Charizard Pack only)
|0.222%
Arcanine EX
|A1 254
|0.055% (Pikachu Pack only)
|0.222%
Moltres EX
|A1 255
|0.055% (Charizard Pack only)
|0.222%
Blastoise EX
|A1 256
|0.055% (Pikachu Pack only)
|0.222%
Starmie EX
|A1 257
|0.055% (Charizard Pack only)
|0.222%
Articuno EX
|A1 258
|0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)
|0.222%
Pikachu EX
|A1 259
|0.055% (Pikachu Pack only)
|0.222%
Zapdos EX
|A1 260
|0.055% (Pikachu Pack only)
|0.222%
Gengar EX
|A1 261
|0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)
|0.222%
Mewtwo EX
|A1 262
|0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)
|0.222%
Machamp EX
|A1 263
|0.055% (Charizard Pack only)
|0.222%
Marowak EX
|A1 264
|0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)
|0.222%
Wigglytuff EX
|A1 265
|0.055% (Pikachu Pack only)
|0.222%
Erika
|A1 266
|0.055% (Charizard Pack only)
|0.222%
Misty
|A1 267
|0.055% (Pikachu Pack only)
|0.222%
Blaine
|A1 268
|0.055% (Charizard Pack only)
|0.222%
Koga
|A1 269
|0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)
|0.222%
Giovanni
|A1 270
|0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)
|0.222%
Brock
|A1 271
|0.055% (Pikachu Pack only)
|0.222%
Sabrina
|A1 272
|0.055% (Charizard Pack only)
|0.222%
Lt. Surge
|A1 273
|0.055% (Pikachu Pack only)
|0.222%
Moltres EX
|A1 274
|0.055% (Charizard Pack only)
|0.222%
Articuno EX
|A1 275
|0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)
|0.222%
Zapdos EX
|A1 276
|0.055% (Pikachu Pack only)
|0.222%
Gengar EX
|A1 277
|0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only)
|0.222%
Machamp EX
|A1 278
|0.055% (Charizard Pack only)
|0.222%
Wigglytuff EX
|A1 279
|0.055% (Pikachu Pack only)
|0.222%
That covers all of the rarest cards currently available in Pokemon TCG Pocket packs, however, it’s worth noting that some special cards, such as Mew, can only be obtained via alternative means. For more information on how to obtain the Mythical Pokemon, check out our guide.
We’ll be sure to update this list with all the latest rare cards as and when new sets are released but in the meantime, read how TCG Pocket is already giving Pokemon Go a run for its money.