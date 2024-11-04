Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket & pull rates

Pokemon TCG Pocket landed on iOS and Android devices on October 30, 2024, providing an all-new chase to pull rare cards.

Unlike Pokemon TCG Live, which focuses almost exclusively on replicating the official ruleset of the physical game, Pocket is more about collecting and showcasing your pack pulls, from commons up to extremely scarce Gold Crown Cards.

But just how hard to get are TCG Pocket’s chase cards and which packs do they come from? We’ve put together a list of the game’s rarest Genetic Apex cards, compiling pull rates for the aforementioned trio of Gold Crown cards, as well as less-rare Three and Two-Star Rarities.

This list doesn’t include any card from rarities that have a pull rate (in overall rarity) higher than 1%. For example, a specific card, such as One-Star Squirtle, has a pull rate of 0.321%, but each pack has a 2.5% chance of containing any One-Star rarity card.

So, with those prerequisites in mind, here are the rarest cards currently available in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Gold Crown Card Pull Rates

The chance of any Gold Crown card being inside a Genetic Apex pack is 0.040%. All three represent the pinnacle chase cards from Genetic Apex and can be found in any of the three Charizard, Mewtwo, and Pikachu packs.

Card Set Number Pull Rate (Standard Pack) Pull Rate (Rare Pack)

Charizard EX A1 284 0.013% (Any Genetic Apex Pack) 0.053%

Pikachu EX A1 285 0.013% (Any Genetic Apex Pack) 0.053%

Mewtwo EX A1 286 0.013% (Any Genetic Apex Pack) 0.053%

Three-Star Rarity Pull Rates

Same as the above, Genetic Apex only contains a trio of Three-Star cards, all obtainable exclusively from their respective pack arts (Pikachu EX is only obtainable from Pikachu packs, for example).

Card Set Number Pull Rate (Standard Pack) Pull Rate (Rare Pack)

Charizard EX A1 280 0.222% (Charizard Pack only) 0.888%

Pikachu EX A1 281 0.222% (Pikachu Pack only) 0.888%

Mewtwo EX A1 282 0.222% (Mewtwo Pack only) 0.888%

Two-Star Rarity Pull Rates

More common than the above categories, these still aren’t easy to pull, with each pack having a 0.500% chance of containing any Two-Star card, including Full Art Trainer cards as well as two different arts of specific Pokemon.

Card Set Number Pull Rate (Standard Pack) Pull Rate (Rare Pack)

Venusaur EX A1 251 0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only) 0.222%

Exeggutor EX A1 252 0.055% (Charizard Pack only) 0.222%

Charizard EX A1 253 0.055% (Charizard Pack only) 0.222%

Arcanine EX A1 254 0.055% (Pikachu Pack only) 0.222%

Moltres EX A1 255 0.055% (Charizard Pack only) 0.222%

Blastoise EX A1 256 0.055% (Pikachu Pack only) 0.222%

Starmie EX A1 257 0.055% (Charizard Pack only) 0.222%

Articuno EX A1 258 0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only) 0.222%

Pikachu EX A1 259 0.055% (Pikachu Pack only) 0.222%

Zapdos EX A1 260 0.055% (Pikachu Pack only) 0.222%

Gengar EX A1 261 0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only) 0.222%

Mewtwo EX A1 262 0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only) 0.222%

Machamp EX A1 263 0.055% (Charizard Pack only) 0.222%

Marowak EX A1 264 0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only) 0.222%

Wigglytuff EX A1 265 0.055% (Pikachu Pack only) 0.222%

Erika A1 266 0.055% (Charizard Pack only) 0.222%

Misty A1 267 0.055% (Pikachu Pack only) 0.222%

Blaine A1 268 0.055% (Charizard Pack only) 0.222%

Koga A1 269 0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only) 0.222%

Giovanni A1 270 0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only) 0.222%

Brock A1 271 0.055% (Pikachu Pack only) 0.222%

Sabrina A1 272 0.055% (Charizard Pack only) 0.222%

Lt. Surge A1 273 0.055% (Pikachu Pack only) 0.222%

Moltres EX A1 274 0.055% (Charizard Pack only) 0.222%

Articuno EX A1 275 0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only) 0.222%

Zapdos EX A1 276 0.055% (Pikachu Pack only) 0.222%

Gengar EX A1 277 0.055% (Mewtwo Pack only) 0.222%

Machamp EX A1 278 0.055% (Charizard Pack only) 0.222%

Wigglytuff EX A1 279 0.055% (Pikachu Pack only) 0.222%

That covers all of the rarest cards currently available in Pokemon TCG Pocket packs, however, it’s worth noting that some special cards, such as Mew, can only be obtained via alternative means. For more information on how to obtain the Mythical Pokemon, check out our guide.

We’ll be sure to update this list with all the latest rare cards as and when new sets are released but in the meantime, read how TCG Pocket is already giving Pokemon Go a run for its money.