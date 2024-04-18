GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Bombirdier: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Philip Trahan
pokemon go bombirdierThe Pokemon Company / Niantic

Trainers looking to raise the Item Drop Pokemon, Bombirdier, in Pokemon Go should know its best moveset for Raid and PvP content. Let’s break down all its moves and which are best to use.

Bombirdier was introduced to Pokemon Go through the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event in 2023, and was introduced in the mainline series through Scarlet & Violet.

Known as the Item Drop Pokemon, Bombirdier is a Flying/Dark-type monster that is not part of an evolution line.

Trainers looking to use this intimidating Pokemon in Pokemon Go can keep on reading to find out its best moveset for both PvP and Raid content.

Bombirdier appearing in Pokemon GoNiantic

Pokemon Go Bombirdier all moves

The imposing Bombirdier has just two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves Pokemon Go, with only three types spread out between them. Here’s its full moveset:

Bombirdier Fast Moves

  • Wing Attack (Flying/STAB)
  • Rock Throw (Rock)

Bombirdier Charged Moves

  • Aerial Ace (Flying/STAB)
  • Payback (Dark/STAB)
  • Fly (Flying/STAB)

Pokemon Go Bombirdier best PvP moveset

Bombirdier’s best moveset for PvP content is Wing Attack as the Fast Move and Fly and Payback as the Charged Moves.

The choice of Fast Move should go to Wing Attack, thanks to STAB and the higher energy generation than its only other option, Rock Throw.

That being said, Rock Throw does have very specific utility—especially as a counter to other Flying-types.

The first Charged Move slot should go to Fly thanks to its low energy cost and STAB benefits. The second Charged Move slot should go to Payback thanks to its high damage and type coverage.

Shiny Bombirdier in Pokemon GoNiantic

Pokemon Go Bombirdier best Raid moveset

For Raid content, trainers should equip Bombirdier with Wing Attack as the Fast Move alongside Fly and Aerial Ace as the Charged Moves.

In general, it’s a good idea to keep Pokemon’s moveset to one single type when taking on Raid content, and Wing Attack and Fly are excellent options for Flying-type Pokemon like Bombirdier.

The second Charged Move slot can comfortably go to Aerial Ace thanks to its low energy cost and STAB.

