How to get Bergmite in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Bergmite is making its long-awaited Pokemon Go debut, meaning Trainers can also get its evolution Avalugg, but how do you get them? And can they be Shiny? Let’s find out…

Part 2 of the Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 event has arrived, bringing with it two Timed Research lines, a chance to catch Galarian Mr Mime once again, and a Winter Wonderland mini-event on Christmas Day.

The most exciting new feature, though, is the debut of the Ice-type creature Bergmite and its evolution, Avalugg! The Kalos region Pokemon will arrive on December 23 to help Trainers to fill out their Pokedex.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to add Bergmite to your collection, and details on its Shiny availability.

How to catch Bergmite in Pokemon Go

There are two main ways you can catch Bergmite during the Holidays 2021 event:

As an encounter in the wild (if you’re lucky).

(if you’re lucky). By hatching it from a 7km Egg.

Bergmite is classed as a rare spawn in the wild, so you’ll have to do a lot of walking around to find one. The best way to improve your chances is to use a Glacial Lure Module, as they attract Ice-type Pokemon.

It’s not guaranteed that you’ll hatch a Bergmite from a 7km Egg either, as there will be five other Pokemon also hatching from them during the event. Super Incubators might help speed up the process here.

There’s also a chance that Bergmite will be a reward for completing event-exclusive Timed Research, but that’s not been confirmed yet.

Can Bergmite be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Bergmite is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go. Niantic rarely debuts a new Pokemon alongside its Shiny version, so regular Bergmite will have to do for now.

There’s no word on when Shiny Bergmite will arrive in Pokemon Go, but new Shinies typically debut during a big event, so keep your eyes peeled.

How to evolve Bergmite into Avalugg in Pokemon Go

Evolving Bergmite into Avalugg is relatively easy in Pokemon Go, as you’ll just need to collect 50 Candy and there are no special items required. Simply catch (and transfer) as many as you can.

Once you’ve collected enough Candy, head to your Pokemon collection and choose your favorite Bergmite – taking their stats into account – then tap on the ‘Evolve’ button and watch the animation.

