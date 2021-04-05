How to complete Pokemon Go Spring into Spring Collection Challenge - Dexerto

Pokemon Go is celebrating the Easter holiday with the Spring into Spring Collection challenge. Here are the Pokemon Trainers need to catch to get the special rewards.

While Easter technically falls on a single day, Niantic is celebrating the holiday with a week-long event in Pokemon Go that is centered around a special challenge.

The Spring into Spring Collection tasks players with hunting down and catching specific Pokemon. Here is everything you need to know about how to complete it.

Pokemon Go Spring into Spring Collection

Most Go players are familiar with the “Collection” challenges by now as Niantic implemented them for the Kanto Tour and the Valentine’s Day event back in February 2021.

The Easter celebration is no different as the mobile title has brought the quest back which runs from April 4 until April 8 at 8:00 PM local time. Thankfully, Trainers will only need to catch 10 ‘mon in total which can be completed fairly quickly.

As a bonus incentive, both Chansey and Pikachu will be wearing a special flower crown headpiece that are limited to the event. Below will list all the Pokemon you need to catch to complete the Collection.

Name Pokemon Location Exeggcute Wild Spawn Shadow Exeggcute Team Rocket Encounter Buneary Wild Spawn Bunnelby Wild Spawn Plusle Wild Spawn Minun Wild Spawn Flower Crown Pikachu Wild Spawn Diggersby Evolve Bunnelby with 50 Candy Azumarill 3-Star Raids Flower Crown Chansey Wild Spawn

How to complete Pokemon Go Spring into Spring Collection

Compared to previous challenges, the Spring into Spring collection isn’t too difficult to complete. Six out 10 Pokemon which include Exeggcute, Buneary, Bunnelby, Plusle, Minun, Flower Crown Pikachu, and Chansey can simply be found in the wild.

We recommend using an Incense which should get you all of them even if you are staying at home. Shadow Exeggcute is a little trickier as you have to wait for Team Rocket Balloons to show up as the ‘mon can only be caught through these encounters and it is at random.

The specific Grunt with the Grass/Psychic type has a boosted spawn rate at PokeStops. So players might have to drive around to find the villain. Diggersby can be easily obtained by evolving a Bunnelby with 50 Candy. Lastly, Azumarill can be found in 3-star raids.