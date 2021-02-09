How to complete the Valentine’s Day Challenge in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day celebrations kick off with an exciting new challenge that requires trainers to catch an interesting mix of 12 Pokemon. Here’s a breakdown of which ones they are, where to find them, and what you’ll get for finishing the challenge.

Pokemon Go trainers have already been spoilt this year with Hoenn Collection Challenge and Johto Collection Challenge. But now the next challenge is almost here, and instead of a specific region, it’s all about Valentine’s Day. After all, what better way is there to spend the special day catching Pokemon?

But even though the Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Challenge is a cause for celebration, it’s not going to be a walk in the park. Luckily, this guide will help make things a little easier.

How to complete Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day Challenge

Like most Pokemon Go challenges, the Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Challenge is about finding and catching Pokemon. If you want to finish it, you’ll need to search far and wide to catch the following Pokemon:

Alomomola

Espeon

Illumise

Latias

Latios

Luvdisc

Minun

Nidoran♀

Nidoran♂

Plusle

Umbreon

Volbeat

It’s a hefty list, and some are rarer than others. But the good news is that some will appear more often in the wild during the event, including Illumise Luvdisc, Minun, Munna, Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Plusle, and Volbeat.

The rest of them need to be obtained through a combination of one-star, three-star, and five-star raids and field research tasks. Latios and Latias will be the hardest since they’re exclusive to five-star raids.

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Challenge Rewards

Just like with the other Pokemon Go challenges, trainers who complete the Valentine’s Day Challenge will receive some decent rewards, including 5 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Lucky Egg, and 1 Egg Incubator.

If you want to finish the challenge, you will have plenty of time. It starts on February 14 at 1:00 PM local time and ends on February 18 at 8:00 PM local time.

So, why not make the special day more exciting with an action-packed Pokemon Go challenge?