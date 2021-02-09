How to complete the Valentine’s Day Challenge in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day celebrations kick off with an exciting new challenge that requires trainers to catch an interesting mix of 12 Pokemon. Here’s a breakdown of which ones they are, where to find them, and what you’ll get for finishing the challenge.
Pokemon Go trainers have already been spoilt this year with Hoenn Collection Challenge and Johto Collection Challenge. But now the next challenge is almost here, and instead of a specific region, it’s all about Valentine’s Day. After all, what better way is there to spend the special day catching Pokemon?
But even though the Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Challenge is a cause for celebration, it’s not going to be a walk in the park. Luckily, this guide will help make things a little easier.
The Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Challenge is the next challenge before the massive Kanto tour event.
How to complete Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day Challenge
Like most Pokemon Go challenges, the Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Challenge is about finding and catching Pokemon. If you want to finish it, you’ll need to search far and wide to catch the following Pokemon:
Alomomola
Espeon
Illumise
Latias
Latios
Luvdisc
Minun
Nidoran♀
Nidoran♂
Plusle
Umbreon
Volbeat
It’s a hefty list, and some are rarer than others. But the good news is that some will appear more often in the wild during the event, including Illumise Luvdisc, Minun, Munna, Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Plusle, and Volbeat.
The rest of them need to be obtained through a combination of one-star, three-star, and five-star raids and field research tasks. Latios and Latias will be the hardest since they’re exclusive to five-star raids.
Latios and Latias will be exclusive to five-star raids in Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day Challenge.
Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day Challenge Rewards
Just like with the other Pokemon Go challenges, trainers who complete the Valentine’s Day Challenge will receive some decent rewards, including 5 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Lucky Egg, and 1 Egg Incubator.
The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.4 has begun — here are all the early notes for the Feb. 18 update, including more changes to jungle experience, and Samira nerfs that aim to give the notorious ADC more “weakness.”
After a mega-sized patch 11.3 last week, the League balance team has taken a step back from lengthy change lists. Instead, the Riot devs are now taking a closer look at jungle, which they believe has “too much influence over the game.”
On top of that, the LoL team is taking another swing at Season 11’s top healing items like Moonstone Renewer, the main part of the “Moonstone Staff” combo.
A number of champions are also set to be nerfed, including Samira — Riot are aiming to “open up some weakness” for the controversial ADC — as well as Camille, Skarner, and pro play darlings like Renekton and Kai’Sa.
Here are all the details on League of Legends patch 11.4, coming next week.
When is League of Legends patch 11.4?
The next League of Legends patch of Season 11 is expected to roll out on Thursday, February 18. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST, and will be rolled out to all regions around 6am PT (8am GMT) from there.
This update will be dropping a day late due to Presidents’ Day.
Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the League servers will be disabled three hours before the new patch is deployed. This will begin around 3am PT on Feb. 18 for NA players, and 5am GMT for EU players.
Riot are having another crack at the “Moonstone Renewer” combo in LoL patch 11.4.
LoL patch 11.4 changes
Samira having “weakness” added via nerfs
The Desert Rose has been a top-performer in the bot lane since her patch 10.19 release, with her burst damage extraordinary among ADC champions.
Due to her unique playstyle, Samira has been a tricky one to balance for the League dev team; she’s boasted a positive win rate since release, even with a huge 15.38% pick rate. Even worse — in Riot’s eyes — she’s being banned in 47.46% of all solo queue games.
To counteract her influence, the LoL devs are nerfing her slightly. These nerfs should “open up some weaknesses” for the ADC. There’s also a hope the number drops (to be revealed this week) will “remove tools” for her counterplay.
Samira has been dominating League of Legends solo queue since her patch 10.19 release.
Riot removing “influence” with jungle changes
Now that we’re a few patches into Season 11, the League balance team is taking another look at junglers, and how much power they wield in the game in 2021.
“One set of changes we’re working on for 11.4 is some position nerfs for jungle,” Yetter explained. “These should take jungle power down to Season 10 levels. Currently, the position is holding too much influence over the game.”
The Gromp, Krug, and Razorbeak camps will take more effort to kill, Yetter confirmed, and grant less gold and experience. This is to keep jungler experience cowled slightly.
These changes will mainly impact carry junglers like Graves and Nidalee, who have had a near-uncontested reign over the Rift since the start of Season 11. The nerfs also mean Riot can bundle a “few buffs” in 11.4 without fear of “power creep.”
Nidalee is one carry jungler that will be hit hard by patch 11.4’s changes.
League of Legends patch 11.4 will drop on Thursday, Feb. 18. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.
League of Legends patch 11.4 notes
Champions
Katarina
R on-hit damage modifier 25% ⇒ 25/30/35%, physical damage per dagger 15% base attack damage (1 + 0.66 bonus attack speed) ⇒ 16% (1 + 0.8).
Urgot
W on-hit damage effectiveness 50% ⇒ 75%.
Viego
Q [new] healing ⇒ 100% vs minions.
Planned Buffs
Amumu
Braum
Caitlyn
Fiora
Jinx
Lee Sin
Soraka
Talon
Tryndamere
Varus
Veigar
Nerfs
Camille
Kai’Sa
Renekton
Samira
Skarner
Items
Cosmic Drive
Ability haste lowered from 30 to 20
Spelldance passive changed from [Dealing damage with Abilities grants (10 + 20% Ability Haste) Move Speed for 4 seconds.] to [If you have at least 160 Ability Power, gain 20 Ability Haste and 10 – 30 Move Speed.]