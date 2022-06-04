How to catch Tropius & Torkoal during Pokemon Go Fest 2022

Tropius and Torkoal are normally regional exclusives, but during Pokemon Go Fest 2022, they’ll spawn wherever you are in the world. So, here’s how to catch them.

Regional exclusives are some of the rarest creatures for Pokemon Go players, as you can normally only encounter them by visiting their specific region or having a friend who’s willing to trade one with you.

But during special events, Niantic sometimes makes these regional exclusives available to players around the world. During Pokemon Go Fest 2022, it’s time for Tropius and Torkoal to get their worldwide stage.

Finding them isn’t as simple as just wandering around, though, as there are some requirements you’ll need to meet before they’ll spawn. Below, you’ll find all the details you need to catch Tropius and Torkoal.

How to get Tropius during Pokemon Go Fest 2022

Before you can catch Tropius during Pokemon Go Fest 2022, you’ll need to make sure you’ve purchased a ticket for the event from the in-game shop, as it simply won’t spawn without one.

Once you’ve got a ticket, you’ll then need to use an Incense during the Rainforest Habitat Hour. These hours rotate throughout the day, and we’ve got a Habitat Hour schedule here that might help.

How to get Torkoal during Pokemon Go Fest 2022

Before you can catch Torkoal during Pokemon Go Fest 2022, you’ll need to make sure you’ve purchased a ticket for the event from the in-game shop, as it simply won’t spawn without one.

Once you’ve got a ticket, you’ll then need to use an Incense during the Plains Habitat Hour. These hours rotate throughout the day, and we’ve got a Habitat Hour schedule here that might help.

Are Tropius and Torkoal any good in Pokemon Go?

Tropius has the potential to be a top-tier Pokemon in the Great League, partly because of its impressive bulk, and partly because its dual Grass/Flying typing gives it a big advantage over fellow Grass-types.

Outside of the Great League, though, it doesn’t have much use at all as its max CP is too low. It’s also not worth saving for Raids, where there are much better Grass and Flying-type Pokemon to use.

When it comes to Torkoal, it sadly doesn’t have any place in the Go Battle League or as a Raid attacker. Catch one to fill out your Pokedex, but don’t bother beyond that.

That’s everything you need to know about catching Tropius and Torkoal in Pokemon Go!

To get the most out of Pokemon Go Fest 2022, check out our Day 1 and Day 2 guides, all the new Shinies you can catch, and the Raid Bosses you can battle.