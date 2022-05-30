All new Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go Fest 2022 & how to get them

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is just around the corner, which means there will be loads of new Shiny Pokemon to catch for both ticketholders and free players – here’s how to get them all.

The biggest celebration of the year for Pokemon Go fans, Go Fest 2022, is almost here. From June 4 to June 5, there will be loads of event features to enjoy including Special Research, themed habitat hours, and a new Raid Boss.

For collectors, though, the most exciting additions for Go Fest 2022 are the Shiny debuts: The likes of Numel, Shelmet, and the very rare Axew will be available to catch as Shinies for the first time ever in Pokemon Go.

Below, you’ll find details of every new Shiny arriving in Pokemon Go Fest 2022, as well as tips to help you catch ’em all.

All new Shiny Pokemon debuting in Pokemon Go Fest 2022

Here are all of the new Shinies in Pokemon Go Fest 2022 and how to get them:

Pokemon How to get it What it looks like Shiny Axew Appearing in the wild during the Plains habitat hour & as a 1-Star Raid Boss Shiny Karrablast Appearing in the wild during the Rainforest habitat hour Shiny Numel Appearing in the wild during the Plains habitat hour Shiny Shelmet Appearing in the wild during the Plains habitat hour Shiny Shroomish Appearing in the wild during the Rainforest habitat hour Shiny Unown B Attracted to Incense for ticketholders only

While these are the only new Shinies you’ll be able to catch during Pokemon Go Fest 2022, many of these species have evolutions that will now also be available in their Shiny forms when evolved.

This means Fraxure and Haxorus (Axew evolutions), Escavalier (Karrablast evolution), Breloom (Shromish evolution), Camerupt (Numel evolution), and Accelgor (Shelmet evolution) can now be Shiny.

How to get the new Shinies in Pokemon Go Fest 2022

Just because all of these Shinies are making their debut during Pokemon Go Fest 2022, that doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to catch any of them, as the odds of finding them are still incredibly low.

One guaranteed way to boost your chances of encountering a Shiny Pokemon is to purchase a Go Fest 2022 ticket from the shop and use Incense during event hours, as this will increase your Shiny odds.

You’ll also need to pay attention to the Habitat Hour schedule, as some Pokemon will only spawn during specific hours – for example, Shelmet will appear in the Plains hour and Shroomish in the Rainforest hour.

Finally, if catching Shinies is the most important part of Go Fest 2022 for you, then don’t waste your time catching non-Shiny Pokemon. If you tap a Pokemon and it’s not Shiny, leave the screen and find another.

That’s everything you need to know about these new Shinies! While you’re here, check out our guides for Day 1 and Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 to help you make the most of the event.