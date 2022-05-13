How to prepare for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 2 – A simple guide

Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 brings another wave of fun for trainers to enjoy, including the Global Challenge Arena and a new Raid Boss – so here’s everything you need to know.

The annual Pokemon Go Fest celebrations are back once again. After a day of rotating Habitat Hours and new Shiny debuts, Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will introduce even more features for you to dive into.

Whether you’re sticking to the free experience or you’ve purchased a ticket to get access to all those extras, it’s a good idea to plan ahead to get the most out of this event – especially as it only happens once a year!

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 below.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 2 date & start time

Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 takes place from 10AM to 6PM local time on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

How to prepare for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 2

There are a few things you can do in advance to make sure you get the most out of Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest:

Make a list of Pokemon you missed during Day 1 , as they’ll all be appearing again during Day 2 (albeit less often).

, as they’ll all be appearing again during Day 2 (albeit less often). Once the identity of the new Raid Boss has been confirmed, make sure you have a good team of counters to defeat them.

has been confirmed, make sure you have a good team of counters to defeat them. Make sure you have loads of Poke Balls and enough space in your Storage for all the Pokemon you’ll be catching.

Free features during Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 2

These are the features that trainers can enjoy during Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022, regardless of whether they’ve purchased a ticket or not:

Global Challenge Arena

The Global Challenge Arena was only available to ticketholders on Day 1, but on Day 2 it will open up to all players! Join forces with others around the world to complete collective tasks every hour.

Once a challenge has been completed, you’ll be able to enjoy a bonus for the rest of that hour.

A new Raid Boss debut

The full Raid schedule for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we do know that a brand new 5-Star Raid Boss will make its debut during Day 2.

As this is a 5-Star Raid Boss, it’s safe to assume that it will be a Legendary Pokemon.

Special Research Story

All players will be able to claim a Special Research story by logging in to Pokemon Go during Day 2. Niantic has emphasized that it’s a “short” story so there will likely only be a few steps to complete.

This will also be different from the Special Research story that ticketholders got on Day 1 and it won’t reward you with a Shaymin (Land Forme) encounter.

Ticketed features during Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 2

These are the features that trainers can enjoy on Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 if they’ve purchased a ticket for the event:

Bonus Special Research story

Ticketholders who complete the free “short” Special Research story from Day 2 will unlock an additional Special Research story complete with extra rewards and Pokemon encounters.

Team Go Rocket Balloons

Team Go Rocket balloons will appear more frequently for ticketholders. Even better, if you defeate Team Go Rocket Grunts, you’ll earn twice the Mysterious Components.

Free Raid Passes

Ticketholders can earn up to nine free Raid Passes throughout Pokemon Go Fest 2022 by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. These are for in-person Raids, not Remote Raids.

Additionally, all Pokemon that were attracted to Incense on Day 1 will be attracted to Incense once again on Day 2, so now is a good time to catch up on any rare species you missed.

