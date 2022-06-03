Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Habitat Hour schedule and Incense spawns

Habitat Hours are returning for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 along with special Incense spawns for ticketholders, so it’s important to know the schedule in advance.

Go Fest 2022 is set to be one of the biggest Pokemon Go events of all time, with loads of activities to enjoy including Special Research stories, the Global Challenge Arena, and the debut of the Mythical Shaymin.

With so much going on, it’s important to keep an eye on the rotating Habitat Hours, as this will help you plan ahead for which Pokemon you want to catch and when to use your precious Incense for rare spawns.

Below, you’ll find the full schedule of wild spawns in each Habitat Hour, as well as the creatures that will be attracted to Incense for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticketholders.

Contents

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Habitat Hour schedule

These are the Pokemon that will spawn in the wild and be attracted to Incense during Habitat Hours:

Habitat Hour Wild Pokemon Incense Pokemon City Alolan Grimer, Baltoy, Bronzor, Burmy (Trash Cloak), Galarian Weezing, Golett, Gothita, Hitmonchan, Litten, Magnemite, Pidove, and Trubbish Galarian Weezing, Klink, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U Plains Axew, Buizel, Drilbur, Dunsparce, Girafarig, Larvitar, Litleo, Numel, Patrat, Rufflet, Shelmet, and Trapinch Axew, Torkoal, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U Rainforest Binacle, Chimchar, Karrablast, Mudkip, Pancham, Rowlet, Seedot, Shroomish, Skrelp, Slakoth, Turtwig, and Venipede Pancham, Tropius, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U Tundra Bergmite, Cubchoo, Galarian Darumaka, Meditite, Omanyte, Piplup, Popplio, Spheal, Swinub, Vanillite, Wailmer, and Wingull Galarian Darumaka, Galarian Mr Mime, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U

Habitat Hours will run from 10am to 6pm local time on Saturday, June 4, 2022, which means you’ll get to experience each Habitat Hour twice during the event.

A special Gracidea Pikachu wearing a costume inspired by the Mythical Shaymin will also appear in all four Habitat Hours, although it will be quite a rare spawn.

How do Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Habitat Hours work?

During the first day of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 (Saturday), four rotating Habitat Hours will appear. Each one will feature unique wild spawns themed around four locations: City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra.

Everyone can enjoy these Habitat Hours, but only players who purchase a Go Fest 2022 ticket will get access to the special Incense spawns. Some of these are quite rare, like the Unowns and Galarian Mr Mime.

You can keep track of which Habitat Hour is running by checking the in-game Today View, but if the same format as last year is used, then these Habitat Hours will most likely rotate globally on a single schedule.

This means your Saturday might not necessarily start with the City hour, but it should always run in the order listed above. For example, the Rainforest hour will always be followed by the Tundra hour.

It’s a good idea to look over the Habitat Hour schedule and make a note of all the Pokemon you want to catch. Axew, for example, is usually very rare and this is a great chance to stock up on Candy to evolve one.

While you’re here, check out our Day 1 and Day 2 guides, as well as our new Shinies guide, to get the most out of Pokemon Go Fest 2022.