Is a Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticket worth buying? Price and what’s included

The Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticket is now on sale, so you might be wondering what’s included in the price and whether it’s worth buying. Let’s find out!

Just like clockwork, another annual Pokemon Go Fest event is happening in 2022. The massive celebration offers players the chance to take part in major Special Research quests, catch new Shinies, and encounter unique costume Pokemon.

But with two ways to experience the event – ticketed or non-ticketed – many trainers will be trying to figure out if it’s worth paying real-life money for a Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticket, or if they should just stick to enjoying the free features.

To try and help you make your mind up, we’re going to outline some of the biggest features included with a Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticket, and explore whether or not it’s worth buying one this year.

Is the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticket price fair?

The price of a Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticket is $14.99. This is the standard cost for Pokemon Go Fest events, although it’s a significant increase from last year’s reduced $4.99 ticket price.

While this is a very high cost for such a short event, you are getting access to 16 hours of gameplay features for the price of a cinema ticket, which isn’t too bad if the paid-for features are important to you.

Purchasing a Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticket will also grant you access to a special finale event taking place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, which you would otherwise need to buy a $10.99 ticket for.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticket: What does it include?

The main feature of the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticket is the event-exclusive Special Research story, which leads to an encounter with Land Forme Shaymin as well as themed avatar items and poses.

Ticket holders can use Incense to attract specific Pokemon during Habitat Hours, with an increased chance of being Shiny. This is the perfect chance to get new Shinies like Axew, Shelmet, and Unown B.

Some of the rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go (like Axew and Galarian Mr Mime) will also be attracted to Incense for ticket holders – which is great news if you missed out on them or need to stock up on Candy.

On the second day of Go Fest 2022, players who own a ticket will get an additional Special Research story, and you can earn twice the Mysterious Components for defeating Team Go Rocket Grunts.

Finally, ticket holders will be able to earn up to nine free Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms throughout the weekend.

So… is it worth buying a ticket to Pokemon Go Fest 2022?

If you’re planning to totally immerse yourself in both days and if catching Land Forme Shaymin is important to you, then yes, it’s worth purchasing a ticket for Pokemon Go Fest 2022.

It’s a high entry cost, but there are plenty of features to keep you entertained, and you’ll most likely walk away with new Shinies and Pokemon for your collection if you grind throughout the event.

If you’re a casual player who will likely only play for a few hours, then we don’t recommend buying a ticket for this event – there simply aren’t enough major features to make it worthwhile.

Hopefully, we’ve helped you make a decision! We’ll have loads of guides for both days of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 when it happens, so make sure you check back closer to the time.