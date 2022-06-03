Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Raids schedule & Legendary lineup

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 has arrived with a special Raid schedule, so we’ve got details of all the Raid Bosses and Legendaries you can battle right here.

The biggest Pokemon Go event of the year, Go Fest 2022, is here! As well as Special Research stories, new Shiny debuts, and the Global Challenge Arena, there’s a unique lineup of Raid Bosses to battle and catch.

Unlike last year’s event, where every Legendary in Pokemon Go returned to Raid Battles, this year will feature just two Legendary Pokemon in Raids – but there will be a totally new species making its debut.

Below, you can find the Raid Boss schedule for both Day 1 (Saturday) and Day 2 (Sunday), as well as details of their weaknesses to help you defeat them.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Raid Schedule (Saturday)

Here are all of the Raid Bosses appearing in Pokemon Go Fest 2022 on Day 1:

5-Star Raid Bosses

Pokemon Weaknesses Groudon Grass, Ice, and Water Kyogre Electric and Grass

3-Star Raid Bosses

Pokemon Weaknesses Brionne Electric and Grass Dartrix Fire, Flying, Poison, and Rock Torracat Ground and Water

1-Star Raid Bosses

Pokemon Weaknesses Axew Grass, Ice, and Water Pikachu (Gracidea) Electric and Grass

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Raid schedule (Sunday)

Here are all of the Raid Bosses appearing in Pokemon Go Fest 2022 on Day 2:

5-Star Raid Bosses

Pokemon Weaknesses ??? ???

3-Star Raid Bosses

Pokemon Weaknesses Brionne Electric and Grass Dartrix Fire, Flying, Poison, and Rock Druddigon Dragon, Fairy, and Ice Salamence Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock Snorlax Fighting Torracat Ground and Water

1-Star Raid Bosses

Pokemon Weaknesses Axew Grass, Ice, and Water Pikachu (Gracidea) Electric and Grass Rockruff Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water

What is the new 5-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon Go Fest 2022?

Niantic haven’t confirmed the identity of the new 5-Star Raid Boss appearing on Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 yet, but early teasers and leaks have pretty much confirmed that it will be Nihilego.

Nihilego is one of the Ultra Beasts from the Alola region, and it looks like it will be categorized as such in Pokemon Go, although it will probably function the same as other Legendaries in 5-Star Raids.

This means you’ll be able to battle it at Gyms just like other 5-Star Raid Bosses, although we don’t know any more details right now. We’ll update this page when new information gets confirmed.

While you’re here, check out our Day 1 and Day 2 guides, as well as details on all of the new Shinies, to help you get the most out of Pokemon Go Fest 2022.