How to prepare for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 1 – A simple guide

Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will include loads of features to enjoy, including Special Research tasks and new Shiny debuts – so here’s everything you need to know in advance.

Pokemon Go Fest is the highlight of any trainer’s calendar, with two whole days of rare wild spawns, Raid Battles, and global challenges to complete – as well as over 70 featured Pokemon to potentially encounter.

Whether you’ve paid for a ticket or you’re going for the free version, you’ll need to know what to expect so you can plan ahead and make the most of this once-a-year event, so we’re here to help you prepare.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 below.

Contents

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 1 date & start time

Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 takes place from 10AM to 6PM local time on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

How to prepare for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 1

There are a few things you can do in advance to make sure you get the most out of Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest:

Make sure you have loads of Poke Balls and enough space in your Storage for all the Pokemon you’ll be catching.

and enough for all the Pokemon you’ll be catching. Stock up on Incense as there will be an increased chance of encountering Shinies and rare species while using them.

as there will be an increased chance of encountering Shinies and rare species while using them. Study the Habitat Hour schedule and make a note of which Pokemon you want to catch, as they won’t be around for long.

and make a note of which Pokemon you want to catch, as they won’t be around for long. Purchase a ticket for Pokemon GO Fest 2022 from the in-game shop if you want to enjoy the ticketed features.

Free features during Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 1

These are the features that trainers can enjoy during Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022, regardless of whether they’ve purchased a ticket or not:

Habitat Hours

There will be four Habitat Hours rotating throughout the day, and you can see the spawn schedule below:

Habitat Hour Wild Spawns City Alolan Grimer, Baltoy, Bronzer, Burmy (Trash Cloak), Galarian Weezing, Golett, Gothita, Hitmonchan, Litten, Magnemite, Pidove, and Trubbish Plains Axew, Buizel, Drilbur, Dunsparce, Girafarig, Larvitar, Litleo, Numel, Patrat, Rufflet, Shelmet, and Trapinch Rainforest Binacle, Chimchar, Karrablast, Mudkip, Pancham, Rowlet, Seedot, Shroomish, Skrelp, Slakoth, Turtwig, and Venipede Tundra Bergmite, Cubchoo, Galarian Darumaka, Meditite, Omanyte, Piplup, Popplio, Spheal, Swinub, Vanillite, Wailmer, and Wingull

There will also be a special Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired Gracidea flower costume spawning during every Habitat Hour, although it will be quite rare.

Advertisement

Raid Schedule

The full Raid Schedule for Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we do know the following Pokemon will appear in 1-Star Raids:

Axew

Pikachu (Gracidea flower costume)

We’ll keep this page updated when the complete Raid Boss schedule is confirmed.

New Shiny Pokemon

The following Pokemon will be making their Shiny debut during Pokemon Go Fest 2022:

Axew

Karrablast

Numel

Shelmet

Shroomish

As always, Shiny encounters are incredibly rare, but ticketholders who use Incense will have an increased chance of finding them.

Free Avatar T-shirt

There will be a free Pokemon Go Fest 2022 T-shirt Avatar Item available to claim during Day 1. Simply visit the in-game Shop before the event is over.

Advertisement

Ticketed features during Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 1

These are the features that trainers can enjoy on Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 if they’ve purchased a ticket for the event:

Special Research Story

Ticketholders will be able to unlock a Special Research story on Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022 that will lead to an encounter with the Mythical Shaymin (Land Forme) and avatar items as a reward.

This Special Research story will also feature branching paths, with two major options: Relaxed, Standard, or Master difficulty, as well as the choice between Catch, Explore, or Battle focused research tasks.

Incense Spawns

Ticketholders will get special Incense spawns during each rotating Habitat Hour, which you can see below:

Advertisement

Habitat Hour Wild Spawns City Galarian Weezing, Klink, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U Plains Axew, Torkoal, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U Rainforest Pancham, Tropius, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U Tundra Galarian Darumaka, Galarian Mr Mime, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U

Shiny Unown B will be making its debut during Pokemon Go Fest 2022, and it will only be available for ticketholders, so now is a great time to build out your Unown collection.

Additionally, all Pokemon attracted to Incense on Day 1 will be more likely to be Shiny if you have a ticket!

Global Challenge Arena

The Global Challenge Arena is returning for ticketholders on Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022. Players will be able to work together to complete a different collaborative challenge each hour.

Once a challenge is completed, ticketholders will be able to enjoy a bonus for the remainder of that hour.

Advertisement

That’s everything you need to know about Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022. We’ll have more guides closer to the time, but check out some others below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid bosses