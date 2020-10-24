Glastrier or Spectrier: Which one should you get in Crown Tundra? - Dexerto

Glastrier and Spectrier are two new Legendary Pokemon added in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC. Unfortunately, you can only get one of them (at least in one save file), so which one is better and why?

First off let’s look at their typings. Glastrier is a pure ice-type and Spectrier is pure ghost.

Of course, this is somewhat down to preference but when it comes to weaknesses, there’s only one winner. Glastrier is weak to fire, fighting, rock and steel. It is immune against no types and only resistant to ice attacks.

Meanwhile, Spectrier is only weak to dark and ghost attacks. It is immune to normal and fighting, and resistant to bug and poison. In short, Spectrier’s typing is much more favorable.

Glastrier vs Spectrier stats

There’s more to Pokemon than just typings, though. Each of their base stats are as follows:

Glastrier Spectrier HP 100 HP 100 Attack 145 Attack 65 Defense 130 Defense 60 Special Attack 65 Special Attack 145 Special Defense 110 Special Defense 80 Speed 30 Speed 130

To simplify these stats, Spectrier will provide you with a fantastic fast and strong ghost-type Pokemon. However, while its special attack is massive, it doesn’t have the moveset to take full advantage of it.

Glastrier’s abysmal speed is a problem. Along with its undesirable pure ice typing many trainers won’t be interested in it, and we understand why.

Outside of those bad points though, the rest of it is very impressive. Along with great defense, it has a far better move pool than Spectrier which is very reliant on Shadow Ball.

If you’re interested in competitive battling then you can’t really go against Spectrier. If you’re playing for fun instead, then Spectrier may be the better option.

How to separate Glastrier/Spectrier from Calyrex

In the Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC you actually catch Calyrex with either Glastrier or Spectrier together. Respectively, it is Calyrex’s Ice Rider and Shadow Rider fusions forms.

While they do come together, you can separate them to give yourself two Legendaries for the price of one. To do this make sure either of Calyrex’s fusion forms are in your party.

Following that, head over to your inventory and select the Reins of Unity. Give it to the fused Calyrex to separate them. You can rejoin them while they are both in your party by once again selecting the Reins of Unity.

This is a brilliant option to have, although naturally the fusion forms are stronger. Now, you just have to decide which steed you want!