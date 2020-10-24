 Glastrier or Spectrier: Which one should you get in Crown Tundra? - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Glastrier or Spectrier: Which one should you get in Crown Tundra?

Published: 25/Oct/2020 0:21 Updated: 25/Oct/2020 0:22

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Glastrier and Spectrier are two new Legendary Pokemon added in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC. Unfortunately, you can only get one of them (at least in one save file), so which one is better and why?

First off let’s look at their typings. Glastrier is a pure ice-type and Spectrier is pure ghost.

Of course, this is somewhat down to preference but when it comes to weaknesses, there’s only one winner. Glastrier is weak to fire, fighting, rock and steel. It is immune against no types and only resistant to ice attacks.

Meanwhile, Spectrier is only weak to dark and ghost attacks. It is immune to normal and fighting, and resistant to bug and poison. In short, Spectrier’s typing is much more favorable.

Calyrex Shadow Rider
aWiibo
Calyrex fusing into its Shadow Rider form…

Glastrier vs Spectrier stats

There’s more to Pokemon than just typings, though. Each of their base stats are as follows:

Glastrier Spectrier
HP 100 HP 100
Attack 145 Attack 65
Defense 130 Defense 60
Special Attack 65 Special Attack 145
Special Defense 110 Special Defense 80
Speed 30 Speed 130

To simplify these stats, Spectrier will provide you with a fantastic fast and strong ghost-type Pokemon. However, while its special attack is massive, it doesn’t have the moveset to take full advantage of it.

Glastrier’s abysmal speed is a problem. Along with its undesirable pure ice typing many trainers won’t be interested in it, and we understand why.

Outside of those bad points though, the rest of it is very impressive. Along with great defense, it has a far better move pool than Spectrier which is very reliant on Shadow Ball.

If you’re interested in competitive battling then you can’t really go against Spectrier. If you’re playing for fun instead, then Spectrier may be the better option.

How to separate Glastrier/Spectrier from Calyrex

In the Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC you actually catch Calyrex with either Glastrier or Spectrier together. Respectively, it is Calyrex’s Ice Rider and Shadow Rider fusions forms.

While they do come together, you can separate them to give yourself two Legendaries for the price of one. To do this make sure either of Calyrex’s fusion forms are in your party.

Following that, head over to your inventory and select the Reins of Unity. Give it to the fused Calyrex to separate them. You can rejoin them while they are both in your party by once again selecting the Reins of Unity.

This is a brilliant option to have, although naturally the fusion forms are stronger. Now, you just have to decide which steed you want!

Overwatch

Intriguing Overwatch ability idea turns Sombra into a Support DPS

Published: 24/Oct/2020 23:03

by Bill Cooney
Sombra Overwatch hack rework header
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

One Overwatch fan has come up with an alternate version of Sombra’s Hack ability that would allow her to provide powerful support to her team, much in the same way that Symmetra was once considered a “Utility” hero.

Any player with more than a few games under their belt knows that there are few things more annoying than getting Hacked by the Mexican stealth hero.

Under its effects, you can’t use any abilities, and passives like Lucio’s Wallride are unavailable as well. But what if it could be used to aid allies as well?

A similar line of thought must have occurred to ‘Jupit’ on Twitter, who came up with an alternate hack that can be used on teammates to reduce their ability cooldowns instead.

In the clip, which is not made with Overwatch itself, Sombra selects Mercy’s resurrect ability while hacking, which reduces the cooldown so she can bring back Tracer even faster.

Obviously this is just a rough (but well-visualized) concept for an ability – so it’s lacking in specifics such as how much the cooldown would be reduced by, what abilities can be hacked, and how it would interfere with her normal abilities, just to name a few.

As one of the most powerful DPS heroes out there right now, not many people are arguing that Sombra needs another incredibly strong ability. But it’s not hard to imagine how this could work if it did get added.

For example, unlike Moira who can switch between beams at a moment’s notice, the technologically blessed hacker would probably need to choose between either hacking an ally or enemy each cooldown, which could open doors to vastly different playstyles that could be developed by players.

Sombra activates EMP
Blizzard Entertainment
Sombra is already one of Overwatch’s most powerful DPS heroes, so she might not need such a powerful new ability.

What this does make us think of is Overwatch 2, which will feature customizable skill trees that will let us upgrade hero abilities to make them more powerful as you progress through the single-player portion of the game.

Who’s to say that Sombra won’t have a similar buff to her hack available when the sequel does roll around and Jupit is just lightyears ahead of everyone else? For all we currently know about OW2 (which isn’t much), it’s certainly plausible at least.