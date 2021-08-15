Frustrating Pokemon Unite bug doesn’t count late game goal scores

Pokemon Unite players are furious at a new bug that has been breaking goal scoring. Trainers claim they have been losing matches in the TiMi Studios MOBA due to the frustrating glitch.

We’ve all been there – with mere seconds left in a match, our Pokemon manages to sneak away to the opponent’s goal zone to score one last point to push our team to a nail-biting victory.

However, a new Pokemon Unite bug has reportedly made this impossible in some matches. Players claim a glitch turns off scoring in the last 10 seconds of a battle, and Trainers want it fixed.

Pokemon Unite Bug breaks last-second goal scoring

In Unite, any goal scored in the last two minutes of a match is doubled. Whether your team defeats Zapdos or a sneaky player manages to score points, matches are often decided by the “final stretch” of battle.

According to several reports from players, however, a new bug has been turning off scoring in the last 10 seconds of some matches. A viral post on the r/PokemonUnite forum demonstrated this when Trainer ‘ncjsh’ uploaded a video of the glitch.

In the clip, the user’s Alolan Ninetales is seen scoring 48 Aeos Orbs with 10 seconds left in the contest. Despite the Pokemon clearly scoring at the two-second mark, the goal doesn’t count and the Trainer loses the match because of it – oof.

Fellow players reacted to the clip, such as one user who exclaimed, “That’s game breaking. I would go as far as to say that if you have started your animation (fully charged) it should count, even if the animation ends after the times up.”

Another Trainer said they had experienced the same thing. “This happened to me and it would have been the game winning dunk too. It sucks because it was in ranked.”

Other players argued the bug was the result of lag. “It’s a known bug where scores don’t register after 5 seconds. It has something to do with the net code. Hopefully they’ll fix it soon.” A second comment agreed but pointed out, “Sometimes it’s 5 seconds, sometimes its 4, or 3, or 2. It’s not consistent in my experience. Maybe something to do with ping if its latency.”

Dexerto can personally confirm the bug as it’s happened to several of our writers on numerous occasions. It is unclear whether it’s caused by lag, a bad internet connection, or an actual glitch in the game itself.

At the time of writing, TiMi Studios has yet to address it. The developer was quick to fix Gengar’s Hex bug after the community complained about it, so only time will tell if this issue gets addressed anytime soon.