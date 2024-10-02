EA FC 25 Evolutions glitch makes players get the wrong cards

Evolutions have become a key part of the Ultimate Team grind, but EA FC 25 players are reporting that a glitch is causing them to get cards with the wrong stats out of them.

There’s no shortage of different cards to choose from in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, from the Team of the Week items to promo cards like Road to the Knockouts. But with the help of Evolutions, you can improve the stats of your own players to make them more competitive.

However, a glitch is causing fans to receive the wrong cards out of their Evos once they’ve completed all the challenges.

The issue seems to be mainly affecting those who try to stack by putting the same player into multiple Evolutions. Mainly, anyone who tried to use the Club Member and Power Surge Evos, which have been extremely popular since launch.

Doing them back-to-back should turn Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, who has been the go-to card, from 80 to 82-rated, then up to an 84. But, as shown below ‘Fidalgo’ on X, although the preview showed an 84-rated Gomez, when they claimed it was still only 82. Not only that, but it also had three less Pace than originally promised and less Dribbling.

Although EA SPORTS are yet to address the glitch, the issue appears to be that the Evos aren’t stacking as intended. Instead, they seem to be overwriting the previous one and dishing out the upgrades based on their regular card.

Despite the lack of communication, it does appear that the devs are aware of the issue, as they drastically slowed down the rate that new Evolutions have been released.

They were arriving at a pace shortly after launch, with Power Surge, Glow Up, The Octopus, and many more all coming in quick succession. But ever since this glitch was discovered, it’s been days since a new Evo has dropped.

Players will be hoping to see a fix and maybe even some compensation very soon, as many have already wasted their one use of each Evolution because of this glitch. With FUT Champs getting underway this weekend and Division Rivals more competitive than ever, upgrading your cards has been more important.