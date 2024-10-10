Game-breaking EA FC 25 glitch lets you move your opponent’s goalkeeper

EA FC 25 players have uncovered another game-breaking glitch, but this time, you’re actually able to move the opposition goalkeeper away from their net.

When EA FC 25 launched at the back end of September, it looked to be a pretty interesting change for the series. The all-new Rush mode was quickly proclaimed as a hit, with the tactics and formation overhaul also proving popular.

However, since that launch week, players have gotten a bit annoyed. While some view the gameplay as being horrible, others have had enough of the big glitches and exploits.

The most notable of these exploits have centered around being able to completely ruin set-pieces from the opposition, as well as a kick-off glitch that puts you through on goal almost immediately.

Well, that’s not all. Now, players have uncovered a new glitch that lets you take control of your opponent’s goalkeeper. Yes, we’re serious – you can move their goalkeeper around and give yourself an open goal.

It only happens on set-pieces – free-kicks, corners, and throw-ins – you can’t actually move their goalkeeper during open play. However, it’s become so much of a problem already.

“This game is so cooked,” Twitch streamer RubanACR said after highlighting it for viewers. “If you had it happen against you, you’d be fuming. It’s to spread awareness to get it patched quicker.”

Others quickly chimed in, noting they’d had it happen against them. “Had this happen to me, didn’t understand why my keeper was moving himself,” one said. “This is why the keeper was moving on rush last night,” another added.

Obviously, anyone found abusing this exploit runs the risk of being banned by EA SPORTS. While they’ve yet to patch it out of the game, they have been camping down on glitches. The speed boost glitch was patched, after all.

So, it probably won’t be long before this is gone too.