Game-breaking EA FC 25 glitch lets you block set pieces before they’re taken

A new glitch has been discovered in EA FC 25 that lets players close down and block the ball from free kicks, corners, goal-kicks, and even kick-offs, even though it should be impossible.

Although the devs have been releasing updates to fix some of the launch bugs in FC 25, including the laggy menus, there are a few that still remain. The latest game-breaking glitch to be discovered allows players to intercept the ball in situations that are usually protected.

When taking a set piece, there is an invisible wall that stops the other team from getting too close and breaking the rules. For a corner or free kick, this is 10 yards away, while from a goal kick, it’s at the edge of the box.

But fans have discovered a way to get around this. If you hold the R1/RB button on your controller just before the player you’re controlling would normally be stopped by the invisible wall, they’ll continue to run into the area they shouldn’t be able to step foot in.

The trick was discovered by Twitch streamer ‘Makatore,’ and I’ve since been able to pull it off in-game to block set pieces and close down the keeper from a goal kick. It can be done in both online and offline matches, as I’ve managed it in a Kick-Off game and on Division Rivals.

Once you’re holding R1/RB and you’re beyond the threshold, you will no longer be able to change the direction of your player, so there is an element of skill needed to make a successful block. Plus, if you release the button, they’ll instantly be pushed back the appropriate distance.

Interestingly, if you do manage to intercept the ball or put in a tackle, the referee doesn’t blow for a foul like they would in real life. Since players shouldn’t be able to get that close in the first place, there is likely nothing in-game to punish those who do.

So, if you really want to capitalize on the bug, make sure to use your quickest player. If they do manage to make a block and keep hold of the ball from a free kick or corner, then they’ll be in a perfect spot to start a counterattack.

A number of players have already reported their matches being disrupted by this glitch in Division Rivals, and it could prove even more of an issue in high-stakes FUT Champs games. The devs are yet to comment on the issue but don’t be surprised to see a fix released sooner rather than later.