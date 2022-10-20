First Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG cards announced: Paldea Collection

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

The first cards from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been announced, coming in the Paldea Collection. If you’re looking to get your hands on them, here we have the release date, where you can buy them, and what’s included in the box.

Pokemon Trading Card Game’s latest box was confirmed on October 20 and will include the first selection from the Paldea region – unchartered territory for trainers around the world, until Scarlet and Violet release in November 2022. You can pre-order the game here.

In an official blog post, The Pokemon Company said: “Get ready for a brand-new adventure in the Paldea region with the Pokémon Trading Card Game! First partner Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly join your collection as foil promo cards, and an enamel pin lets you show off your chosen Pokémon everywhere you go.

“Discover even more with booster packs and an oversize card featuring the Legendary Pokémon Koraidon or Miraidon as a powerful Pokémon ex!”

Here’s everything we know about the Paldea Collection, coming in 2023.

When is Pokemon Paldea Collection out? Release date

The Pokemon cards from the Paldea Collection will be released on January 6, 2023.

How to get Pokemon Scarlet & Violet cards

If you’re looking to pick up some of the first cards from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you can get them in two places, mainly.

These include:

The Pokemon Center – official store of The Pokemon Company and its products. Other retailers – stores that stock Trading Card Game products, such as Walmart or GameStop.

What does Pokemon TCG Paldea Collection include?

The first set of Pokemon cards from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region will include the following:

3 foil promo cards featuring Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly

1 foil oversize card featuring Koraidon ex or Miraidon ex

1 collector’s pin featuring Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly

4 Pokémon TCG booster packs

A code card usable in either the Pokémon TCG Online or Pokémon TCG Live

That’s everything we know, so far, in regard to this new Pokemon TCG box. If you would like to read more about trading cards, check out our lists for the most expensive cards of all time, the most valuable cards in the McDonald’s set, and the best of Lost Origin.