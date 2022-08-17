Most valuable Pokemon cards you can pull in McDonald’s Happy Meal

McDonald’s and Pokemon have collaborated once again to bring packs of Pokemon cards to McDonald’s Happy Meals. Here are the best cards you can pull from the 2022 Pokemon McDonald’s Happy Meal.

Pokemon has teamed up with fast food giant McDonald’s yet again to bring some of the most iconic monsters from the franchise to Happy Meals everywhere.

Last year, Pokemon celebrated its 25th anniversary and joined forces with McDonald’s to get packs of TCG cards into Happy Meals. The Happy Meals sold out instantly, creating a huge market for resellers who jacked up prices.

Now, the collaboration is back, and trainers are wondering which cards are the most valuable to grab.

Nintendo The Pokemon Trading Cards are available in McDonald’s Happy Meals for a limited time.

Most valuable Pokemon cards from McDonald’s Happy Meal

There are 15 Pokemon cards you can pull from Happy Meal packs. Each Pokemon has a holographic variant, and each pack includes four cards with it.

The non-holographic cards are selling on eBay in the $1-2 range, as they are the most common to come across.

The most valuable cards from this collection are the holographic cards. Holo cards of Victini, Smeargle, Growlithe, Gossifuer, and Rowlet are going in the $3-6 range as of now.

The holographic to keep your eye on is Pikachu, of course. The mascot of the franchise has a bit of a higher asking from in the $10 range.

Pikachu’s holo cards from 2021’s collection are still in the $10-15 range on eBay, so it’s likely that Pikachu’s value won’t drop anytime soon. So, if you are looking to find the most valuable card of the 2022 bunch, pray you pull a shiny yellow card from a pack.