Most valuable Pokemon cards you can pull in Lost Origin TCG set

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s TCG set, Lost Origin, is finally here – and lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of the most valuable Pokemon cards you can pull.

The Pokemon Company has released its latest set of cards for the Trading Card Game and it takes trainers back to Sword & Shield’s Galar region.

The expansion includes new Radiant Pokemon, more Pokemon VSTAR, and the return of the Lost Zone – meaning there are some seriously valuable additions coming your way.

In a blog post, The Pokemon Company said: “The Lost Zone returns to the Pokémon TCG in the Sword & Shield—Lost Origin expansion.

“Giratina ripped apart the very fabric of space to create a rift into the Lost Zone. Many cards, including Giratina V and Giratina VSTAR, will take advantage of this exciting mechanic. While cards placed in the Lost Zone are out of play for the rest of the games, strategic players can make the most of this new opportunity.”

So, if you would like to know the best cards included in the Lost Origin collection, you’ve come to the right place.

How much do Pokemon Lost Origin cards sell for? Value explained

Cards in the Pokemon Lost Origin expansion vary in price, depending on their rarity, of course.

The most valuable cards can sell for up to $200, at the time of writing, though that may change. These values can increase or decrease over time.

Best Pokemon cards in Lost Origin TCG set

The best Pokemon cards included in the set – or most valuable – can be found in the list below. To compile the list, we used resale listings from TCGPlayer market prices.

Giratina V (Alternate Full Art): $200+

Aerodactyl V (Alternate Full Art): $90+

Giratina VSTAR (201) (Secret): $60+

Rotom V (Alternate Full Art): $47+

Giratina VSTAR (212) (Secret): $45

Kyurem VMAX (Secret): $33+

Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR (213) (Secret): $32+

Galarian Perrserker V (Alternate Full Art): $31+

Giratina V (Full Art): $31+

Lady (Full Art): $29+

How to get Pokemon Lost Origin cards

Pokemon TCG Lost Origin packs were released worldwide on September 9, 2022, and are available in different stores depending on your region.

The pre-orders sold out fast on the Pokemon Center website, meaning trainers will need to visit stores in person if they wish to secure a Booster Box.

For more information on how to get them, check out our guide here.