How to get a 4-star photo score in New Pokemon Snap - Dexerto

Getting the coveted four-star rating for your photos in New Pokemon Snap isn’t easy – Professor Mirror is a real critic! There are specific things you’ll need to do in order for him to give you a high score.

New Pokemon Snap follows the format of the original Nintendo 64 game when it comes to scoring your photographs, though instead of Professor Oak giving his verdict, there’s a new judge in town. Prof. Mirror is the Lental region’s expert, and he needs help researching the strange Illumina phenomenon.

That’s where you come in by roaming around the island in your NEO-ONE travel pod and snapping pictures of various monsters to try and find out more about the weird trend. Taking snapshots isn’t as easy as it sounds, though – the scientist wants them to be perfect!

New Pokemon Snap – high photo scores explained

The Lental region is home to many different habitats like beaches, an underwater ecosystem, and jungles. This means there is a whole plethora of Pokemon to snap, and, like its 1999 predecessor, there are ways to achieve a higher score for your photographs.

At the end of a course, Professor Mirror rates your shots based on how common the subject is, pose, size, direction, placement, whether other monsters are in the pic, and the background. These all contribute to your overall star rating – four-star being the highest.

When it comes to poses, ‘mon have a variety depending on when you take their picture, whether they’re interacting with another Pokemon, or if you use an item such as a Fluffruit or the Poke Flute. All these scenarios add up to a different score, and some poses are rarer than others. Using Illumina Orbs on some ‘mon will also cause them to perform unique actions which, when snapshotted, will give you a significant score boost.

You’ll also want to make sure your subject is a good size, is facing your direction, and positioned in the center of your photo. If it’s cropped off to the side, Mirror will deduct points, the same if the view is obstructed by another object.

The more you run through a course, the more your research level for that location will increase, and you’ll start to notice some creatures acting differently – there’s your chance to snap a rare pic for a better rating.

Photographing Mythical and Legendary Pokemon like Celebi will obviously also reap a better reward compared to more common ‘mon, if you can find them.

After rating your snapshots, they’re stored in your Photodex so you can look back at them at any time and try and beat your score. If you’d like to share pics via the game’s Online mode, you can also save them to a separate personal album.

Getting a four-star rating isn’t always going to be easy, but follow these guidelines and you’ll soon be a New Pokemon Snap savant!